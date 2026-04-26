10 (more) minutes backstage with David Lee Roth at Stagecoach

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After back-to-back appearances at both weekends of Coachella, David Lee Roth popped out Saturday at Stagecoach to sing Van Halen’s “Jump” with Teddy Swims for the third (and final?) time. To discuss what he called his “three-peat,” I caught up later with the 71-year-old singer, who wore a bedazzled jacket and a leather vest.

Have you bought property in Indio? Do you just live here now?

No, I’ve bought property in the American musical fabric that extends beyond time frame, that extends beyond shoes and haircuts. It includes cowboy hats and yarmulkes.

VIDEO | 02:31 David Lee Roth, honorary citizen of Indio Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied!



Next weekend this place is gonna be barren. Will you be back to sing “Jump” with nobody?

There’ll be plenty of people here for the Diamond Dave Big Rig Trucking School and Day Care Center.

You’re on your own tour right now. How are those shows going?

They go exquisitely because if you enjoy what you saw onstage [tonight], it’s that times 22 songs.

Twenty-two songs in the set.

Oh yeah. I wrote every word that I sing, I wrote every note that I sing — all the melodies — and I stacked all the harmonies. Ed [Van Halen], of course, contributed all the great guitar parts. And we wrote all of those parts literally sitting in a tiny little alcove room where you put a washer and a dryer. We would sit knee-to-knee the room was so small, and he’d play the electric guitar. His mom wouldn’t let him plug in because it would be too loud, so I had to lean over. Every song that you know of Van Halen, I heard from an unplugged-in electric guitar from four inches away, going, “Too long.”

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Tighten it up.

Cut it short. All great musicians finish long after the ending.

Last time we talked, you said you were wearing Artemis II. What’s the outfit tonight?

This is classic Nudie’s western wear from Lankershim. This is from the ’50s. This has been all over the world. This is made by Nudie’s of Hollywood, who made all of Roy Rogers’ and Jean Autry’s [clothes] and all of “Bonanza,” “Gunsmoke,” “Rawhide’s” wear. Look up Nudie of Hollywood, OK? This baby’s worth more than my shoes, and they’re custom-made. This jacket’s worth more than my teeth — same thing.