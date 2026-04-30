Olivia Rodrigo’s massive 65-date Unraveled Tour includes four L.A. concerts

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Don’t drop dead just yet! Olivia Rodrigo announced her upcoming tour.

The massive 65-date Unraveled Tour, spanning North America and Europe, will kick off Sept. 25 in Hartford, Conn., and will hit Los Angeles in January 2027. Rodrigo will play four nights — Jan. 12, 13, 16 and 17 — at Inglewood’s Intuit Dome. The tour coincides with the release of her third album, “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love,” which will drop June 12. Rodrigo shared on Instagram that she is “so excited” to hit the road.

“I am counting down the days till I get to sing all of the songs from ‘You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love’ with u guys,” Rodrigo wrote.

At her Los Angeles shows, Rodrigo will be joined by openers the Last Dinner Party and Devon Again. American Express cardholders can purchase presale tickets May 5, before the general sale begins May 7. Tickets will go on sale at 12 p.m. local time. The announcement comes ahead of Rodrigo’s “Saturday Night Live” appearance this weekend, where the singer is pulling double duty as host and musical guest.

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Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour wrapped in July, but the singer spent the end of summer headlining festivals across the world, including Lollapalooza Paris and the Osheaga Festival in Montreal. Before completing her tour, she released her concert film “Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour.” The footage was taken during her performances at the Intuit Dome. Rodrigo told Variety that she “always really wanted” the film to stream on Netflix.

“I was really excited by the idea that people who maybe weren’t able to get a ticket who wanted to come to the show could finally watch it,” Rodrigo said in October 2024. “And Netflix is the most accessible to everyone, so that was always the dream.”

Ahead of her new tour, it seems like Rodrigo has been practicing for her upcoming performances. During Coachella Weekend 2, Rodrigo joined Addison Rae onstage, performing “Drop Dead” and Rae’s song “Headphones On.” Last Friday, Rodrigo hosted an invite-only show at the Echo, where she sang songs from previous albums, as well as “Drop Dead” and an unreleased track. On Sunday, Rodrigo popped up at an open mic in Brooklyn to perform an acoustic version of “Drop Dead.”