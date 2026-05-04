Britney Spears avoids jail time in DUI case, pleading guilty to lesser ‘wet reckless’ charge
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- Britney Spears pleaded guilty through her attorney to a “wet reckless” charge, allowing the 44-year-old pop star to avoid jail time in her DUI case.
- The plea agreement, standard for first-time DUI offenders with no prior crashes or injuries, includes one year of probation, a mandatory DUI class and state-mandated fines.
VENTURA — Britney Spears pleaded guilty through her lawyer Monday to a lesser charge that will allow her to avoid jail time after prosecutors accused her of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs in Southern California.
The 44-year-old pop star didn’t appear in Ventura County court. But on her behalf, her lawyer, Michael A. Goldstein, agreed to plead to what’s commonly called a “wet reckless.” That allows her to be sentenced to a year of probation, a required DUI class and state-mandated fines.
Britney Spears reportedly out of rehab and expecting a plea deal to be offered in DUI case
Britney Spears reportedly checked herself out of voluntary rehab this week. Arrested last month on suspicion of DUI, she will likely be offered a plea deal on Monday.
The plea offer was standard for defendants with no DUI history, no crash or injury on the road, and a low blood-alcohol level, the county district attorney’s office said. And it’s especially common for defendants who have shown motivation to address their problems and seek treatment, as Spears did when she voluntarily checked in to a substance abuse treatment center in April.
She was charged Thursday with one misdemeanor DUI count, which meant she was not required to appear in court for her arraignment. But her representatives hadn’t said whether she would appear, and the hearing drew an unusually heavy news media turnout for Ventura.
The singer has a home in Westlake Village near where she was arrested on March 4. A representative at the time called her actions inexcusable and said the arrest would ideally lead to overdue change in her life. Spears and her representatives have not commented since she was charged.
Britney Spears checked into a treatment facility after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Fans and close friends have expressed concern for her well-being since she was released from a conservatorship.
She was pulled over for driving her black BMW quickly and erratically on U.S. 101, the California Highway Patrol said. She appeared to be impaired, took a series of field sobriety tests, was arrested and was taken to jail, the CHP said.
Authorities said in the criminal complaint that Spears had alcohol and drugs in her system, but they didn’t specify which drugs or indicate her blood alcohol content.
Dalton writes for the Associated Press.