Stanley Clarke and Stewart Copeland reunite for the ‘serendipitous’ Santa Monica Jazz Festival

Jazz giant and celebrated bassist Stanley Clarke says launching and curating the new Santa Monica International Jazz Festival was serendipitous. Held in conjunction with the BroadStage, the city of Santa Monica and SM Festivals across various locations in Santa Monica, the festival, which started May 1 and runs through Saturday, includes a John Coltrane centennial tribute featuring Lekecia Benjamin and Isaiah Collier on Friday. The festival’s debut comes at a time when jazz is enjoying a massive uptick in popularity and exposure in Los Angeles.

As Clarke explained during a recent joint interview with him and legendary drummer, composer and longtime friend Stewart Copeland — who will join Clarke on stage to perform at Tongva Park on Saturday — he has been building toward the 2026 debut since 2023. As an artist in residence at BroadStage, he recognized Santa Monica as an ideal locale for a jazz festival.

So much so that he made expanding the in-house festival into a much bigger citywide program a condition for doing the artist in residency and teaching. When it was time to book the fest, Clarke said Copeland was his first call. Listening to the two friends banter back and forth like the “Odd Couple” of jazz, it is very clear why. If they jam together like they banter, this is going to be one joyous and memorable closing set.

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Jazz legend Stanley Clarke has been planning the Santa Monica International Jazz Festival, now underway, since 2023. (Raj Naik)

What prompted this festival in Santa Monica now?

Stanley Clarke: I was in L.A. for the last couple of years. I still spend most of my time there. I spend some time down here in Florida. But when I’m there, I was teaching a big band/jazz class at Santa Monica College. I had a three-year residency there. I said, “Yeah, I’ll do this three-year residency because I really like teaching music.” But they had this little festival that they had in-house that they wanted me to curate. It’s a really tiny festival with just kids and some things. So, I put some bands together. I said, “Listen, I’ll do this for you. But in the third year, we’re going to have to take this outside.” Me and my wife used to walk down the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica. There are a lot of vendors, and you see musicians playing on the street. And I always wondered why they never had a jazz festival there. You have the backdrop — the beach, palm trees, lots of traffic, people, the pier, restaurants, hotels. It’s a perfect spot for a jazz festival. So, I sprung it on the school. I said, “Hey, this is what we should do.”

They thought I was crazy, of course. Then what I did was I got a partner, whose name is Martin Fleischman. We formed a production company for doing concerts and things. All I can say is if I never knew the meaning of the word serendipity, I sure know it now. All these things just happened. It just happened the year I wanted to do it was the centennial celebration of Miles Davis and John Coltrane and a few others as well as Route 66. The city was way into it; they were building some stages for us at four locations. Just a lot of people wanted to get together and do this thing. It’s a great look. It reminds me of those great European festivals where the whole community is a part of it. A lot of food vendors and restaurants are into it. A couple of hotels are signed on and going to help us out. And one of the first people I thought that should play in this festival is this man over here, Stewart.

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Stewart Copeland: Yeah, I’m known for my jazz proclivities.

Clarke: Yeah, that’s why I wanted him to play. His proclivities in jazz are mammoth. But I’ve got to tell you something. The term jazz, as we travel through time, maybe it’s fluid or less fluid. But it’s really an undefined term. For me now, anyone that plays any kind of music that has improvisation where they’re playing solos, it falls under the umbrella of jazz, because jazz has become more of a feeling now, less of a strict like “We’re going to follow the chord changes of Charlie Parker to the exact note.” All I mean is that stuff is long gone. This is a young festival. I think me and Stewart are the oldest guys there. Did you know that?

Copeland: Hey, Stanley, how about this for a definition of jazz? And I’m just making this up as we’re talking. In pop music, the musicians are there to support the song. And in jazz, we say, “The song is there to make the band look good. We’re not there to serve the song. The song is there to serve us.” God bless the jazz fans. Because the jazz fans want to come out, and they want to see players play.

How far back does the friendship go?

Clarke: One of the cool things about the fusion music that we came up with, and even Stewart, the music that you were doing with the Police and beyond, was always very progressive-sounding to me.

Copeland: Well, [guitarist] Andy [Summers] did have those jazz chords.

Clarke: Yeah, he had chords, and you had a singer. I knew Sting back in the days when I called him Gordon. [Gordon Sumner] used to play in this band in Newcastle.

Copeland: And, by the way, you are the only person on the planet qualified to address him as Gordon. I’m not there. In the bass world, Mr. Clark, you can call Sting any damn thing you want.

Clarke: Stewart, you have that in your blood, man. It’s in there. Improvisation, playing. If you can play your instrument, you should be heard.

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Copeland: My daddy raised me to be a jazz musician, which is pretty much why I regard jazz as being music around the family heart, a safe place. It’s like family Sunday lunch. But then you, Stanley, pointed out that I was raised on wrong jazz, which is to say white big band jazz, Stan Kenton, Woody Herman. I completely missed Miles because that was pretty much when Jimi Hendrix came out. And the minute I heard that guitar blazing, that was it for trombones and trumpets. So, I entirely missed all the fusion until Return to Forever came around. And that took it to a whole new place, which sounded nothing at all like Woody Herman.

Talk about your past musical relationship.

Copeland: We have played some jazz before.

Clarke: We did that one tour of all the jazz festivals in Europe.

Copeland: And we burned down the house every night. And the thing that I remember most of all was the set list. The pop band goes out there and it’s an evening with whoever, Oasis, Police or whoever. You’re going to get 20 songs, something like that. This jazz thing is six songs, including encore. Because it’s about the playing. It’s about the cool interaction. And I have to say, Mr. Clarke, don’t get all embarrassed or anything, but sitting on stage there with Stanley taking off on that double bass, I truly feel that I am in the presence of the cosmos. That was one of those few times when I’m actually on stage thinking, “Gosh, darn it.”

Clarke and Copeland are longtime friends. They have previously performed at jazz festivals together. (Toshi Sakurai)

What did you look for in other acts on the bill?

Clarke: All these bands that we have on this festival are really cool. I really dig it, I like being a promoter and paying myself. Then I said, “I’m going to call Stewart. And we’re going to hook this up.” Then all these other people showed up. And it’s some nice bands.

For you guys, how much fun is it for both of you who’ve been around this for so long to share the bill with all these young musicians who are hungry and excited?

Clarke: I’ll tell you something. I have this thing, and maybe I picked this up from the early jazz musicians, because they’ve sort of instilled this in my thinking: It’s always young people that push it forward. Miles Davis was 21 at one time. So was Coltrane. I was surprised they were both the same age. I always thought Miles was a little older. But I’ll tell you, one of the things I like about this festival is presenting new people. One of my favorite promoters of all the promoters I’ve ever dealt with was Bill Graham. Bill Graham was a guy that could have the biggest rock band at wherever in San Francisco, and if you’re playing at a club and he’s promoting it, he would show up to talk to you, ask is everything OK and occasionally he’d sit down and have a conversation with you. And I remember one conversation he said, “Man, what you guys are doing is great.” And that’s why we opened up for lots of bands like Fleetwood Mac, Santana and all that stuff that helped Return to Forever.

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Then obviously you have Kamasi Washington who is a star in L.A.

Clarke: I took him to Brazil. This is going to be a good spot for Kamasi. I’ve known Kamasi since he was very young. And I’m just really happy for him. I’m a big fan of musicians in general. And I know Stewart is as well. It’s going to be a lot of fun. And I’m really looking forward to this thing.

“I regard jazz as being music around the family heart, a safe place,” Copeland says. (Jessica Lehrman)

What are you looking forward to, particularly about this festival?

Copeland: Yeah, Stanley, you and I got to go out there and bang some stuff physically. We’ve got to go there. But actually, I love that.

Clarke: I actually like it.

Copeland: Yeah, me too. After 74 years, we’re both the same age. We’re about the same age. I’m enjoying it more and more every year.

Clarke: Yeah, I really enjoy it now. I used to do somewhere between 60 and 90 shows a year. Now it’s like 40 to 50 shows a year and probably it’ll actually get less. I want to play music with people that I know can play and people that I get along with very well. And try to come up with something unusual. Have fun. As a musician, I’m having a great time. Back to this festival, I’m just so happy everybody that’s come along wants to be involved in this thing. And everyone is moving along. It’s just, again, serendipitous. All this stuff is just coming together. The universe has said it shall be.