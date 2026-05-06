All 55 of Neil Diamond’s Hot 100 hits, ranked from worst to best

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Neil Diamond didn’t set out to be a performer.

“The furthest-out thought that I could possibly have at the age of 16 was that maybe I could write songs,” he told Barbara Walters in 1985, and that he did, going to work as a tunesmith-for-hire in New York’s Brill Building alongside the likes of Carole King and Neil Sedaka.

Inside this crafty Brooklyn boy, though, was a star waiting to shine: After breaking out on his own in the mid-’60s, Diamond became one of the most beloved showmen of the 20th century — a sweat-slicked dynamo whose specialty was pushing past sentimentality to embrace the sublime in a kind of secular gospel music.

It’s probably already burned into your mind, but just look at the cover of his iconic 1972 live LP, “Hot August Night.”

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In 2018, the singer — a member of both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame — announced that he’d been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and would stop touring. Yet the years since then have been big for Diamond, with a Broadway musical based on his life and a hit movie, last year’s “Song Sung Blue,” starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson as married Midwesterners in a Neil Diamond tribute band. (Hudson earned a best actress Oscar nomination for her performance.)

This week, Diamond, 85, will release a new album, “Wild at Heart,” featuring 10 tracks he recorded with producer Rick Rubin during sessions for his 2008 LP “Home Before Dark.” To mark the moment — and perhaps to push back on his baffling omission from the New York Times’ much-discussed list of the 30 greatest living American songwriters — I’ve ranked all 55 of Diamond’s singles that have charted on Billboard’s Hot 100, starting with the worst and ending with the best.

As the man himself once sang: Get on board — we’re gonna ride till there ain’t no more to go.

55. ‘Be’ (peaked at No. 34 in December 1973)

It says something about Diamond’s heat in the wake of “Hot August Night” that he scored a Top 40 hit with a song from a movie about an intrepid seabird. Rolling Stone called the “Jonathan Livingston Seagull” soundtrack “proto-new age mush”; nevertheless, the album brought Diamond his only competitive Grammy, which is obviously insane.

54. ‘Turn Around’ (peaked at No. 62 in September 1984)

Diamond once said he wrote this lugubrious ballad to satisfy the suits at his record company, and I, for one, believe him.

53. ‘New Orleans’ (peaked at No. 51 in February 1968)

A lively if unnecessary cover of the Gary U.S. Bonds tune — and one of just five songs on this list that Diamond didn’t write.

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52. ‘He Ain’t Heavy … He’s My Brother’ (peaked at No. 20 in December 1970)

Here’s another of those: a slower and drearier version of the Hollies hit.

51. ‘I’m Alive’ (peaked at No. 35 in February 1983)

“Every night on the streets of Hollywood / Pretty girls come to give you something good.”

50. ‘Be Mine Tonight’ (peaked at No. 35 in July 1982)

Listen to that string section go.

49. ‘Headed for the Future’ (peaked at No. 53 in June 1986)

A pumped-up synth-rock number with some Huey Lewis in it, Diamond’s final Hot 100 entry was addressed to his four children. “I’m trying to give them some kind of positive message for the future and a little fatherly advice about learning to lean on people and letting them lean on you a little bit,” he told The Times in 1986. “That’s something I had a hard time learning.”

48. ‘The Long Way Home’ (peaked at No. 91 in August 1973)

Sufficiently Beatlesque.

47. ‘The Good Lord Loves You’ (peaked at No. 67 in April 1980)

Dedicated to “the junkies and juicers” in “your prisons and jails.”

46. ‘Skybird’ (peaked at No. 75 in March 1974)

More talk of gulls.

45. ‘Done Too Soon’ (peaked at No. 65 in June 1971)

Almost a year after it first appeared on Diamond’s “Tap Root Manuscript” LP, “Done Too Soon” — a motor-mouthed roll call of historical figures that set the table for Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire” — charted as the B-side of “I Am … I Said.”

44. ‘Front Page Story’ (peaked at No. 65 in May 1983)

In which Diamond observes that the only thing worse than getting your heart broken is realizing how little anyone cares.

43. ‘Sunday Sun’ (peaked at No. 68 in November 1968)

A strummy little number about “feeling good and yet sad at the same time.”

42. ‘On the Way to the Sky’ (peaked at No. 27 in March 1982)

Diamond wrote this waltz-time weeper with Carole Bayer Sager, who beat him to the punch with her own recording; his version is haunted, hers downright macabre.

41. ‘Do It’ (peaked at No. 36 in December 1970)

Words of encouragement from Uncle Neil.

40. ‘Say Maybe’ (peaked at No. 55 in June 1979)

A show tune in search of a show.

39. ‘If You Know What I Mean’ (peaked at No. 11 in August 1976)

Critics were less than impressed by 1976’s “Beautiful Noise” LP, which was produced by the Band’s Robbie Robertson (leading to Diamond’s appearance that Thanksgiving at the Band’s legendary Last Waltz concert in San Francisco). “This is a monstrous record,” Robert Christgau wrote, while Rolling Stone said it was a “muddled-sounding, much-hyped attempt to realign Diamond with the rock audience.” The singer himself told The Times in 1992 that the album’s hit ballad, in which a grizzled narrator blubbers over the one that got away, “had a real strong emotional peak on the record.” His verdict: “I wouldn’t put it in my top 10 personal songs, but it would be in the next level.”

38. ‘The Last Thing on My Mind’ (peaked at No. 56 in September 1973)

Suppler than Tom Paxton’s original; not as frisky as Porter Wagoner and Dolly Parton’s cover.

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37. ‘Until It’s Time for You to Go’ (peaked at No. 53 in March 1970)

Moonier than Buffy Saint-Marie’s original; somehow almost as French as Claudine Longet’s cover.

36. ‘Walk on Water’ (peaked at No. 17 in December 1972)

Neil and Julio down by the schoolyard.

35. ‘I Got the Feelin’ (Oh No, No)’ (peaked at No. 16 in December 1966)

“I love you so much I could taste it / But, girl, your eyes tell me it’s wasted.”

34. ‘I’m a Believer’ (peaked at No. 51 in July 1971)

Diamond’s first pass at the Monkees smash is basically a remake of their version; much cooler (but not issued as a single) is his reggae-fied take from 1979.

33. ‘Two-Bit Manchild’ (peaked at No. 66 in August 1968)

A himbo grows in Brooklyn.

32. ‘Don’t Think … Feel’ (peaked at No. 43 in October 1976)

Another cut overseen by Robertson for “Beautiful Noise,” this one with Dr. John on organ and Jerome Richardson on flute.

31. ‘Cherry Cherry’ [from ‘Hot August Night’] (peaked at No. 31 in May 1973)

The song so nice it charted twice — first in its mid-’60s studio incarnation then again as a hopped-up live cut from “Hot August Night.” Said Diamond in 2012 of the 10-night Greek Theatre engagement documented on the concert LP with the sex-bomb cover photo: “We pulled out all the stops and let it all hang out.”

30. ‘Longfellow Serenade’ (peaked at No. 5 in November 1974)

Pure horndog poetry.

29. ‘Thank the Lord for the Night Time’ (peaked at No. 13 in August 1967)

As close as Diamond ever got to the Stooges.

28. ‘Red Red Wine’ (peaked at No. 62 in April 1968)

A credibly sloshed vocal performance — and the source of a No. 1 hit two decades later for UB40.

27. ‘Solitary Man’ (peaked at No. 21 in September 1970)

“I wasn’t trying to write anything about myself necessarily,” Diamond said of his first chart hit (which went to No. 55 in 1966 before going higher on a re-release). “I thought it was just a nice idea to write a song about a solitary guy. It wasn’t until years later, when I went into Freudian analysis, that I understood that it was always me.”

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26. ‘You Got to Me’ (peaked at No. 18 in March 1967)

Neil Diamond’s 115th dream.

25. ‘Soolaimón’ (peaked at No. 30 in May 1970)

Part of the so-called African Trilogy that occupied Side 2 of “Tap Root Manuscript,” “Soolaimón” offered up an idea of white-guy world music years before Peter Gabriel and Paul Simon.

24. ‘Stones’ (peaked at No. 14 in December 1971)

One of the paradoxes of Diamond’s career is that his flashy showman reputation is built on songs that can be almost comically humble in their imagery.

23. ‘Brother Love’s Travelling Salvation Show’ (peaked at No. 22 in April 1969)

Pack up the babies and grab the old ladies.

22. ‘I’ve Been This Way Before’ (peaked at No. 34 in March 1975)

“A lot of people say this is one of their favorites,” Diamond told The Times, “but I’ve always felt a sense of disappointment in that song because I wrote it for the ‘Jonathan Livingston Seagull’ movie and didn’t finish it in time to get it on the album. It was supposed to be the concluding statement.” Half a century later, Kate Hudson’s performance of the song fulfilled that ambition as the finale of “Song Sung Blue.”

21. ‘Desirée’ (peaked at No. 16 in February 1978)

Diamond’s first hit produced by Bob Gaudio (of the Four Seasons) recalls the thrill of a one-night stand with an older woman — and the agony of the following night without her.

20. ‘Hello Again’ (peaked at No. 6 in March 1981)

He just called to say he loves you.

19. ‘Shilo’ (peaked at No. 24 in April 1970)

“It was my first attempt at an autobiographical thing,” Diamond told Rolling Stone of this encomium to an imaginary childhood friend. The singer wanted to release “Shilo” as a single but Bang Records’ Bert Berns disagreed — at least until Diamond found success on a different label, at which point Berns reached back for the hit Diamond knew he’d had.

18. ‘Yesterday’s Songs’ (peaked at No. 11 in January 1982)

After this silky if self-pitying yacht-rock jam — Diamond said he wrote it at a time “when I guess I doubted that any of my early songs would be remembered” — only one more of his singles got close to the top of the Hot 100. But “Yesterday’s Songs” spent six straight weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s adult contemporary chart, where Diamond kept scoring hits through the early ’90s.

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17. ‘Crunchy Granola Suite’ (peaked at No. 36 in January 1972)

Inspired by Diamond’s discovery of California’s health-food scene not long after he moved to Los Angeles, “Crunchy Granola Suite” charted as the B-side of the “Stones” single before he enshrined the tune as his concert opener. Wrote Diamond in the liner notes of his “In My Lifetime” box set: “I actually thought ‘Crunchy Granola Suite’ might change people’s eating habits!”

16. ‘Brooklyn Roads’ (peaked at No. 58 in June 1968)

“I wanted to try and capture what it was like growing up in Brooklyn,” Diamond said in 1992, leading to a vivid tableau of cooking smells, crummy report cards and a father’s whiskers warming his son’s face.

15. ‘You Don’t Bring Me Flowers’ (peaked at No. 1 in December 1978)

Former classmates from Brooklyn’s Erasmus High, Diamond and Barbra Streisand joined forces for this chart-topping duet after each had already recorded the tune on their own. The song, which Diamond wrote with Alan and Marilyn Bergman, laments the cooling of a romance in language as direct as the music is florid; the recording, as the story goes, came in response to a homemade edit by a radio programmer eager to hear the two stars sing together. “Flowers” sold more than a million copies, though Paul Simon once floated a theory that its easy-listening success delayed Diamond’s induction into the Rock Hall: “If it’s Barbra Streisand, it is not rock and roll,” Simon said when Diamond finally got in in 2011 — 20 years after he’d crossed the eligibility threshold. “I don’t think they allow that DNA even close to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”

14. ‘Cherry, Cherry’ (peaked at No. 6 in October 1966)

Few have gotten more out of three ragged chords than Diamond did in his first Top 10 single. Crisply produced, like all of his early hits, by the duo of Jeff Barry and Ellie Greenwich, the exorbitantly hooky “Cherry, Cherry” led music publisher Don Kirshner to ask whether Diamond had any songs that might be right for the Monkees; two months later, the TV band was at No. 1 with Diamond’s “I’m a Believer.”

13. ‘Kentucky Woman’ (peaked at No. 22 in November 1967)

This zesty country-pop flirtation was composed, per “In My Lifetime’s” notes, “in the back of a limo as we approached the outskirts of Paducah, Kentucky.” In a sign of Diamond’s growing renown at the time, “Kentucky Woman” was covered within a year by both Waylon Jennings and Deep Purple.

12. ‘Love on the Rocks’ (peaked at No. 2 in January 1981)

“Pour me a drink and I’ll tell you some lies.”

11. ‘Heartlight’ (peaked at No. 5 in November 1982)

Diamond’s last Top 10 pop hit reportedly cost him $25,000 to settle a lawsuit from the film studio behind “E.T.,” which accused him of stealing from the movie about the friendly alien whose heart glows when he says goodbye to his young earthling pal. (Diamond even sings about their “ride across the moon.”) Yet that sum was a small price to pay for a record as weirdly beautiful as this one — proof that Diamond could find the pathos in any scenario.

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10. ‘September Morn’ (peaked at No. 17 in March 1980)

Svelte but swaggering, tender yet macho — this hairy-chested torch song might be the singer’s finest vocal performance. Five years after it charted, he famously serenaded Britain’s Princess Diana with “September Morn” during a Reagan-era dinner at the White House.

9. ‘America’ (peaked at No. 8 in June 1981)

“That song tells the immigrant story,” Diamond said in 2006. “It was written for my grandparents and the immigrants who came over in the late 1800s — the Irish, Jews and Italians. But it’s the song for the modern-day Latino coming as well.”

8. ‘Girl, You’ll Be a Woman Soon’ (peaked at No. 10 in May 1967)

Gen X embraced this licentious lover’s plea when Uma Thurman’s character did a sexy dance — and then experienced a grisly drug overdose — to a cover by Urge Overkill in 1994’s “Pulp Fiction.” In 2008, Diamond told Q magazine that Quentin Tarantino had asked to use his original but that he’d turned down the director because he understood the movie “involved cocaine, and I didn’t want my music associated with that.” No hard feelings, evidently: Tarantino later set the trailer for “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” to “Brother Love’s Travelling Salvation Show.”

7. ‘Sweet Caroline’ (peaked at No. 4 in August 1969)

Diamond’s most-streamed song on Spotify is a piece of record-making so good (so good! so good!) that you no longer have to hear it to hear it.

6. ‘Forever in Blue Jeans’ (peaked at No. 20 in March 1979)

That scene in “Song Sung Blue” where Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder jumps onstage to belt “Forever in Blue Jeans”? It really happened, as you can see in the 2008 documentary on which the feature is based. Of Diamond’s ode to a life lived in denim, Vedder joked, “It’s the original grunge song.”

5. ‘Play Me’ (peaked at No. 11 in October 1972)

“I’ve had people say, ‘Jesus, there’s a couple of lines I wish you’d change,’” Diamond told Rolling Stone of this folksy yet gnomic love song — among them likely his use of the word “brang” instead of “brought.” Added Diamond: “It’s crazy. Let one line reach. Let it not add up to anything and touch you.”

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4. ‘Song Sung Blue’ (peaked at No. 1 in July 1972)

Nominated for song of the year and record of the year at the Grammys — it lost both to “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” — “Song Sung Blue” lays out the Zen of Neil Diamond in three easygoing minutes: “Me and you are subject to the blues now and then / But when you take the blues and make a song / You sing them out again.” Speaking to The Times about the tune, Diamond reckoned he “said more in less words than in any other song I’ve ever written.”

3. ‘Holly Holy’ (peaked at No. 6 in December 1969)

From a sensual whisper to a sanctified roar.

2. ‘Cracklin’ Rosie’ (peaked at No. 1 in October 1970)

As Van Gogh had his sunflowers and Proust his madeleine, so Neil Diamond had a bottle of cheap Canadian booze.

1. ‘I Am … I Said’ (peaked at No. 4 in May 1971)

Depending on who he was talking to, Diamond has said that his masterpiece took four months of nonstop work to write or that it tumbled out over the course of a lunch break. The trick of “I Am … I Said,” which followed an unsuccessful audition for the lead role in a movie about Lenny Bruce, is that both stories feel true: It’s a meticulously phrased howl of despair that traverses idioms and emotional registers in search of a sense of purpose the singer knows will last only as long as he believes in it. “I am lost, and I can’t even say why,” Diamond sings. Except he can. He did.