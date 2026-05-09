FCC drops trove of viewer complaints over Bad Bunny’s ‘disgusting’ Super Bowl halftime show

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Bad Bunny’s halftime show at this year’s Super Bowl was largely embraced as a milestone for Latin music and Puerto Rican culture on America’s most prominent pop-cultural stage.

Not everyone thought so, though.

Music How did those Bad Bunny-themed, anti-ICE towels get into the Super Bowl? Before the game, activists clandestinely distributed 15,000 of them to fans entering Levi’s Stadium for the Super Bowl, seeding grassroots support toward a performer who spoke up for Latinos and immigrants at the Grammy Awards last week.

The Federal Communications Commission has released a massive trove of viewer complaints against the musician, the show’s broadcast partner NBC, and the NFL.

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Many of them expressed outrage at the supposed bawdiness of Bad Bunny’s Spanish-language lyrics and dancing on a broadcast watched by children.

“That was the most disgusting inappropriate show. I had to make all of my children go into the next room!” wrote one traumatized Las Vegas viewer. “The none use [sic] of inappropriate language should stand no matter what language it’s in. This is the most disturbing thing I’ve witnessed on live TV in a long time.”

Voices Essay: Decoding Bad Bunny’s triumphantly Puerto Rican Super Bowl halftime show Puerto Rican journalist Tatiana Tenreyro unpacks the most Puerto Rican moments of Bad Bunny’s monumental Super Bowl halftime show — and his urgent calls for Pan-American unity in the face of oppression

“NFL halftime show showed 2 men in act of intercourse while behind a pickup truck door,” wrote one aghast Ohioan. “The ratings for NFL [sic] made it safe for my children to watch but they witnessed this and became disturbed.”

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Another viewer from Charlotte, N.C., who, to their credit, seemed familiar with Bad Bunny’s catalog, wrote that they “take issue with the vocal performances of ‘Safaera,’ which is a track widely known for explicit sexual references and graphic lyrical content, and ‘Yo Perreo Sola,’ which had choreography featuring overtly sexualized movements, including widespread twerking, grinding, pelvic thrusts and other sexually suggestive conduct.”

Those viewers were probably not sated by the FCC’s February review of the performance, which found that the songs’ lyrics had been appropriately altered for the broadcast.

Rep. Randy Fine (R-Fla.) had called for the FCC to investigate the broadcast. ”What Americans witnessed during the Super Bowl halftime show with Bad Bunny was despicable and never should be allowed to be shown on television again,” Fine told the New York Post.

Many of the viewer complaints mirror President Trump’s post-show social media criticism, calling the performance “one of the worst EVER!”

“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World,” the president wrote at the time.

Just before the Super Bowl, Bad Bunny had won the Grammy for best album with “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” and joined a wave of artists speaking out against violent ICE raids in speeches at the ceremony. The superstar demurred on performing in the continental U.S. because of the raids, instead performing a lengthy Puerto Rican residency.

