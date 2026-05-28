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Gracie Abrams sets four-night Kia Forum homecoming for Look at My Life tour

Gracie Abrams peeks behind plants.
Gracie Abrams is hitting arenas worldwide with her 64-date Look at My Life tour, including four homecoming nights in December at Inglewood’s Kia Forum.
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Los Angeles Times 2026 summer intern Eloise Rollins-Fife
By Eloise Rollins-Fife
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The prodigal “Daughter From Hell” returns: Gracie Abrams just announced her upcoming tour, and it includes four nights in her hometown of Los Angeles.

The 64-date Look at My Life tour hits arenas across North America and Europe starting Dec. 2 in Denver, before the singer lands in L.A. later that month. Abrams will take the stage at Inglewood’s Kia Forum for four nights: Dec. 14, 18, 19 and 20. The North American leg of the tour concludes in Brooklyn in March, and she kicks off the European leg in April.

The tour will follow the release of Abrams’ third studio album, “Daughter From Hell,” which drops July 17 via Interscope Records. Abrams took to Instagram to share her upcoming tour dates, teasing fans with the caption, “we’re baaaaaack.”

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BEVERLY HILLS-CA-JUNE 13, 2024: Singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams is photographed in Beverly Hills on June 13, 2024. Abrams has an upcoming album, "The Secret of Us," and a three-night run at the Greek Theatre this September. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

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At the Kia Forum, Abrams will be supported by openers Rachel Chinouriri and Holly Humberstone, both popular British singer-songwriters. Fans can sign up on Abrams’ website for access to the June 2 pre-sale for all dates before tickets go on sale to the general public June 5.

Abrams most recently played in L.A. as part of a three-night residency at the Kia Forum in August 2025 for the Secret of Us Deluxe tour. There, she brought out surprise guest Audrey Hobert, Abrams’ longtime best friend and collaborator. Abrams’ other frequent collaborator, musician and producer Aaron Dessner, co-wrote and produced her latest single, “Hit the Wall,” which dropped in mid-May in advance of her new album.

“There’s nothing I wouldn’t tell either of them, so it makes it easy to be completely open when writing,” Abrams told The Times of Hobart and Dessner in 2024.

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Her September 2024 shows at L.A.’s Greek Theater sold out so quickly that the singer-songwriter had to add two additional dates to meet demand. At the time, Abrams told The Times that she would keep performing if the fan support continued.

“As long as they’ll have me, I’ll do this,” she said.

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Eloise Rollins-Fife

Eloise Rollins-Fife is an intern with the Entertainment and Arts Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She is a graduate student at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, and previously received her bachelor’s degree in cinema and media studies from the University of Southern California. A born-and-raised L.A. local, she has worked across the entertainment, fashion and service industries. Her writing has been featured in Los Angeles Magazine, the Los Angeles Review of Books, Mercury News and other local and digital publications.

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