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Brat summer 2.0? Charli XCX announces new album with help from Martin Scorsese

Charli XCX, wearing a black dress, poses for cameras.

Charli XCX has announced “Music, Fashion, Film,” an 11-track album arriving July 24, with cover art featuring John Cale, Marc Jacobs and Martin Scorsese as its titular muses.
(Julian Hamilton / Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times 2026 summer intern Eloise Rollins-Fife
By Eloise Rollins-Fife
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Another Brat summer is upon us.

Charli XCX announced Monday that her new album, “Music, Fashion, Film,” drops July 24, and it already looks iconic.

That’s because the cover art, which Charli shared on Instagram, features three icons within their fields. The Velvet Underground’s John Cale represents music, Marc Jacobs stands for fashion and beloved director Martin Scorsese symbolizes film.

“My new album Music, Fashion, Film is out july 24th,” Charli wrote on Instagram. “11 songs, 30 minutes, 5 seconds. available to pre order now, love you xx.”

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A woman in shades is trailed by a publicist.
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Charli XCX’s self-teasing mockumentary ‘The Moment’ fends off an endless Brat summer

The “Brat” pop star re-teams with her “360” and “Guess” music video director for a satire about struggling to ditch her sickly green branding.

She released the first two singles, “Rock Music” and “SS26,” in May. The latter, a shorthand for the fashion industry’s current “Spring, Summer ‘26” season, has an accompanying video that features the artist strutting down an X-shaped runway, singing, “We’re walking on a runway that goes straight to hell / Nothing’s gonna save us, not music, fashion or film.”

“Rock Music,” the album’s first single, was met with mixed reactions from critics and fans. The song telegraphs Charli’s genre switch from electronic pop to the titular rock music, announcing, “I think the dance floor is dead” over heavily distorted guitar.

“If I’d made another album that felt more dance-leaning, it would have felt really hard, really sad,” Charli told British Vogue in April. “What’s interesting for me is to bend the possibilities of what my perspective on [rock music] could be.” She later clarified on Instagram, “I never said i was making a rock album.”

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Charlie XCX during an earlier stop in her tour.

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“Music, Fashion, Film” is not the artist’s first album in 2026. She released “Wuthering Heights,” the soundtrack to Emerald Fennel’s movie of the same name, in February. Cale is featured on “House,” the soundtrack album’s lead single.

Charli has added acting and producing to her repertoire in recent years. She produced and played a somewhat fictionalized version of herself in Aidan Zamiri’s mockumentary “The Moment,” based on the “Brat” album cycle, which Times film critic Amy Nicholson called “ ‘Spinal Tap’ for the era of stan culture.”

She also co-starred in Daniel Goldhaber’s “Faces of Death” remake, released in April, and is set to appear in Gregg Araki’s upcoming erotic comedy “I Want Your Sex” and Cathy Yan’s art-world thriller “The Gallerist” by year’s end.

“I’ve always been really inspired by cinema when making my music, more so than listening to music, to be honest,” Charli told The Times at the Sundance Film Festival in January. “It’s an honor to be able to be acting, working on projects and writing and producing films. It’s kind of my dream.”

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Eloise Rollins-Fife

Eloise Rollins-Fife is an intern with the Entertainment and Arts Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She is a graduate student at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, and previously received her bachelor’s degree in cinema and media studies from the University of Southern California. A born-and-raised L.A. local, she has worked across the entertainment, fashion and service industries. Her writing has been featured in Los Angeles Magazine, the Los Angeles Review of Books, Mercury News and other local and digital publications.

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