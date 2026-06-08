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Music

Echo & the Bunnymen postpones show after frontman Ian McCulloch injured in crash

Ian McCulloch sings into and holds a wired microphone while wearing a black leather jacket and dark sunglasses
Ian McCulloch of Echo & the Bunnymen has been injured in a “road traffic incident.”
(Amy Harris / Invision / Associated Press)
Tracy Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tracy Brown
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Echo & the Bunnymen had to postpone a show after singer Ian McCulloch was injured in a crash.

Known best for 1980s hits including “The Killing Moon,” the English rock band announced Sunday that “McCulloch’s vehicle was involved in a road traffic incident” while he was traveling between tour stops from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia.

“As a result, Ian required medical treatment,” the band’s statement read. “Thankfully, the injuries sustained are not believed to be serious; however, as you can appreciate, he has been left understandably shaken by the incident. As a precautionary measure, Ian is undergoing further medical assessment, including scans and X-rays.”

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The band added that “after careful consideration,” it had decided to postpone its Philadelphia show that night.

“Postponing a show is always a last resort,” continued the statement. “We never want to disappoint our fans, and we know many of you will have made plans to attend this evening’s concert.”

Fans were asked to hold onto their tickets for the show while the band figures out its next steps. Further instructions will be provided in a future update. No other details about the crash or McCulloch’s condition were provided.

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Echo & the Bunnymen has not announced any other changes to its current tour. The band is scheduled to perform a sold-out show at the Brooklyn Paramount in New York on Monday night, followed by shows in Boston, Toronto, Cleveland and Detroit.

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Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering television, film and other pop culture.

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