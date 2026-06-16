Bonnie Tyler is out of her coma but ‘remains very unwell’ after emergency surgery

Bonnie Tyler’s family says the singer is no longer in a coma but is still “very unwell.”

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Bonnie Tyler has woken from her coma and is in intensive care, her family says.

According to an update shared on the singer’s website on Monday, Tyler “is no longer in a coma but remains very unwell.” The Grammy-nominated Welsh singer had been placed in an induced coma after emergency intestinal surgery in May in Faro, Portugal, where she resides.

“Although [Tyler’s] condition is improving it is a slow process,” reads the update. “Her doctors remain confident that she will make a good recovery but it is going to take time.”

Tyler, 75, is best known for her 1980s hits “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and “Holding Out for a Hero.”

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Because of her recovery timeline, Tyler’s shows scheduled through August will be canceled or postponed until next year, according to the update. But the singer’s family and team remain “hopeful that [her] shows in the autumn will go ahead.” This includes 14 shows scheduled between Oct. 26 and Dec. 17 in Romania, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Wales.

“We apologise to all of Bonnie’s fans and to our promoter partners for the disappointment that this will cause but trust that you will understand and bear with us in these difficult circumstances,” the update says. “We hope to see you next year instead.”

The message concludes by thanking Tyler’s fans for their “outpouring of love and support.”

“Bonnie ... is aware of, and very grateful for, your good wishes,” it says.