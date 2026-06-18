Tay Keith, Drake and Travis Scott producer, dies at 29

Record producer Tay Keith arrives for the Warner Bros Music pre-Grammy party at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles in 2023.

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Tay Keith, the hip-hop producer behind hits by Drake, Travis Scott and Beyoncé, has died. He was 29.

Nashville news station WSMV reported that Nashville police found Keith, born Brytavious Chambers, dead in his apartment on Thursday afternoon. While no cause of death was given, police said that “no foul play is suspected,” and that law enforcement found his body while performing a welfare check.

Keith, a Memphis native, first found fame producing for rapper BlocBoy JB when they were teenagers. Their collaborations caught Drake’s attention, and Keith produced the duo’s collaborative 2018 hit “Look Alive,” which hit No. 5 on the Hot 100.

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He further rocketed to stardom for his work on Scott’s chart-topping 2018 hit “Sicko Mode,” which Keith co-produced while still attending Middle Tennessee State University.

Keith would go on to produce for Beyoncé (on her HBCU homage “Before I Let Go”), Future, Eminem and Lil Nas X, among others. In 2022, he scored another chart-topping single with Drake and 21 Savage’s single “Jimmy Cooks.” More recently, he produced Sexyy Red’s breakthrough singles “Pound Town” and “SkeeYee.” He last posted about a new single, Chris Brown’s “Call Your Name,” on May 7.

Keith was named producer of the year at the BMI Awards in 2024, and was nominated for a Grammy for “Sicko Mode.” In 2025, Forbes named him to its “30 Under 30” list with his record label Drumatized.

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“We talked everyday,” BlocBoy JB wrote about his longtime collaborator on Instagram, adding “yeen even tell me you was leaving.”