Jay-Z brings out Rihanna and Beyoncé after delayed start at Yankee Stadium

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Jay-Z brought a parade of guests to the stage Sunday night at New York’s Yankee Stadium, where the veteran rapper closed a three-night stand marking the 30th anniversary of his debut album, “Reasonable Doubt,” and the 25th anniversary of his commercial breakthrough, “The Blueprint.”

Rihanna joined Jay-Z for “Run This Town,” then stuck around to do her “Bitch Better Have My Money,” according to reports in Variety and the New York Times. Jay-Z’s wife, Beyoncé, came out to do her “Drunk in Love.” And Pharrell Williams performed several songs, including “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me),” which Williams produced as half of the Neptunes. Other guests at the show included Usher, Jeezy, Clipse, The-Dream, Jadakiss, Swizz Beatz, Jermaine Dupri, Teyana Taylor and Fat Joe.

Though it was expected to begin around 9 p.m., Sunday’s concert reportedly started after midnight due to what Jay-Z described as a crowd surge.

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“It was like 10,000 people outside, and they closed all the doors and somebody rushed the doors,” the rapper said, according to Variety. “I’m really sorry for the inconvenience but I had to make sure everybody’s OK.”

Variety said the show ended at 3 a.m.

Sunday’s show followed two earlier Yankee Stadium gigs in which Jay-Z brought out Beyoncé and their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, as well as Nas, Eminem, Memphis Bleek, Jaz-O and Slick Rick.

In September, Jay-Z is scheduled to perform stadium concerts in London and Paris ahead of an Oct. 23 date at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium.