The Garden turns aging into a punk badge of honor on ‘Bootleg’

The party had already started by the time Wyatt Shears walked into Turcs. The classic, beachy dive bar right on Pacific Coast Highway in Sunset Beach was a familiar haunt for the Orange County native, but on this random Tuesday afternoon, Turcs was filled with an audience twice the 32-year-old’s age. A banner reading “Happy Birthday Bill!” hung over a potluck buffet of plastic trays and slow cookers, with the aforementioned Bill and his family and friends all clearly enjoying retirement.

While not really at a comparable stage in his life biologically speaking, Shears has grown to appreciate the aging process that so many dread.

Having formed experimental rock band the Garden as teenagers, Shears and his twin brother, Fletcher, have grown from being the crazy young kids in the scene to accomplished avant-garde adults without ever compromising on what they’ve wanted to do. If anything, they’re more proud of their success and willingness to get weird than ever before.

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“I think age can be looked at as a negative thing nowadays with social media and whatnot, but I think it’s actually a badge of honor,” Wyatt Shears says, his tall frame seated at a small dirty table on the patio of Turcs. “You get that purple heart quality where it’s like you’ve been there, done that, and you’re still going. A band like Motorhead just kept going and going and going, and I don’t necessarily identify with every corner of their ideology, but it was kind of cool and inspiring to a band like us, who’s been going for almost 15 years at this point.”

The Garden have certainly earned respect from their peers, elders and juniors since forming in 2011. Having just released their sixth album, “Bootleg,” earlier this month, the duo have changed up their sound and aesthetic multiple times over the years without ever losing the chaotic energy or high-octane performances that have earned them fans in every genre from hardcore punk to hip-hop to artsy electronica.

With featured sets on the biggest festival stages (including twice at Coachella) and tours with massive artists across genres (including their upcoming arena dates with the Strokes next month), the Garden have found a fairly wide appeal for a couple of guys from Orange County whose music never really fit in anywhere. But even more than the potentially massive audiences the Shears brothers reach during their largest opportunities, they’re both quite pleased with the base they’ve established in bringing their rebellious spirit and often-bizarre world to sold-out venues across the country.

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“If something comes our way or we break down some door by accident, I’m happy to walk through and see what’s over there, but for the most part, I’m very happy with the type of places we play, the crowds we have and the music we’re still making,” Fletcher Shears says, sitting in a chair across from his brother. “I’m very proud to be in this spot I’m at now. If more comes, great. If less comes, that’s great too. We’ll still be doing the same thing regardless.”

“The fact that people even still find interest in coming to see us — whether it’s a big venue or a small show in Orange — is awesome,” Wyatt adds. “That’s all I could really ask for, because I remember the times when we played and there wasn’t anyone there. To maintain that now in some manner is great. If we can continue to pull up to small theaters throughout the U.S., grab a drink and figure out what kind of ghosts haunt each venue, that’s our vibe.”

Over the last 15 years, the party has shifted and evolved for the Garden, but it’s never stopped. Known as much for the raucous energy of their live shows as they are their sometimes otherworldly appearance (not only do the twins do high fashion modeling, but many fans still associate them with the black-and-white jester makeup they have worn on and off throughout their career), the punk rock spirit that flows through the twins has remained one of the few consistencies across their six official albums and six EPs.

Orange County twins Wyatt and Fletcher Shears turn getting older into a punk badge of honor, pushing past scene expectations while their experimental band The Garden hits year 15. (Jaxon Whittington)

Musically, the Shears brothers aren’t shy about how their variety of influences affects their output. While they each have their own solo careers as well (including Fletcher frequently serving as the touring drummer for British punk icons the Adicts), the Garden’s discography spans a sonic scope ranging from highly produced electronica to two-man garage rock. “Bootleg” is no different, with danceable electronic tracks (“White Cadillac” and “Banned from Paradise”), industrial sounds (“The Mess”) and post-punk flavors (“The Kockroach” and “Flailing on the Tracks”) all diverging significantly from anything that would fit neatly under any label. Yet across all 14 tracks, “Bootleg” still definitely feels like the same band that put out beloved albums like 2015’s “haha” and 2020’s “Kiss My Super Bowl Ring.”

“[The songs] all have the same backbone, which is Wyatt and my personalities, and that’s what makes them feel part of the same world despite being in a different genre sometimes or mixed a different way or whatever,” Fletcher says. “I think people who listen to our music get to know us over time and are really able to put it together, because that personality backbone never really leaves. You can tell who’s making it, even if it doesn’t sound like the last thing that you heard from that person.”

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Starting as one of the youngest bands on the label during the early days of Burger Records (an experience which helped them get their footing, despite feeling like they never really fit in musically or culturally with a lot of the other bands in that scene) and steadily growing and maturing until they were seated at Turcs among the senior citizens, the Garden might not be the rebellious teens they once were, but that hasn’t changed their motivation. They still love both seeing and being artists who are willing to take chances, make changes and upset people, and they’re still just as fed up with the state of the world as they’ve ever been.

“As long as we’re inspired, angry and willing to learn, we’ll keep making music,” Fletcher says.

“We’re still inspired,” Wyatt agrees. “We still feel good. We’re still interested in hearing and making new music. Why stop just because we’re a little older?”

