Glen Hansard, Irish singer-songwriter known for ‘Once’ Oscar win, dies at 56

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Irish singer-songwriter Glen Hansard, best known for starring in the 2007 indie darling “Once” and winning an Oscar for “Falling Slowly,” the film’s original song along with co-star Markéta Irglová, has died. He was 56.

Hansard died Wednesday morning following a motorcycle crash in Dublin, according to the Associated Press.

“With broken hearts we announce the passing of Glen Hansard in the early hours of this morning. We are still dealing with the shock of it all, so we kindly ask that the privacy of Glen’s family, colleagues and friends is respected at this difficult time,” ATC Management said in a statement to The Times on Wednesday.

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The management company told the Irish Times that the “matter remains the subject of an active Garda investigation.”

While making a name for himself in Ireland with his band The Frames, he also starred in the 1991 Alan Parker film, “The Commitments.” While the Frames never officially disbanded, Hansard released albums as a duo with Irglová under the Swell Season moniker and as a solo artist.

Hansard was nominated for a Grammy for Best Folk Album in 2026 and recently released a live career retrospective album titled, “Don’t Settle - Transmissions East & West.”

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He is survived by his wife, poet Maire Saaritsa and a 4-year-old son, Christy.

In an interview with The Times in 2025 he talked about how the birth of his son radically shifted his perspective. “It made me think much more about staying alive,” he said.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.