Time makes you bolder: Lindsey Buckingham says he and Stevie Nicks are ‘talking all the time now’

Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham have mended their rift and are now “talking all the time.”

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It seems time does have the power to heal all wounds — even between famously volatile exes.

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham has opened up about how he and Stevie Nicks were able to move past their longtime feud while working together on an upcoming documentary for the iconic band.

“Stevie and I are talking all the time now,” the musician told E! News at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event Thursday. While he remained mum on whether this reconciliation could lead to future tours or collaborations, he did tell the outlet that 2027 — which will mark the 50th anniversary of Fleetwood Mac’s acclaimed “Rumours” album — “should be a pretty interesting year ... because I think quite a few things will reveal themselves.”

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Buckingham believes making the forthcoming Apple TV documentary has not only helped mend the rift between he and Nicks, but also any remaining tensions with other Fleetwood Mac members.

“I think the process of making that has been a very circular healing process for all of us,” Buckingham said. “Because we had left things in 2019, maybe as far as I was concerned, not in a very good place for all the wrong reasons ... No one was happy about it, and all of that has been healed and worked out.”

Buckingham first joined Fleetwood Mac with then-girlfriend and bandmate Nicks toward the end of 1974. He left the band to pursue his solo career in 1987 and rejoined years later. But in early 2018, ahead of a planned tour, Buckingham was fired from Fleetwood Mac after Nicks allegedly issued the band an ultimatum threatening to leave if he wasn’t cut. The singer-guitarist then sued the band for lost wages before settling the lawsuit later that year. Despite admitting that he’d like to be asked back to the band, bad blood lingered.

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A Fleetwood Mac reunion has long seemed unlikely, especially following the death of singer-keyboardist Christine McVie in 2022. But perhaps Buckingham’s latest comments, along with last year’s reissue of he and Nicks’ pre-Fleetwood Mac album “Buckingham Nicks,” are signs that not all hope is lost.