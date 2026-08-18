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Music

ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard dies at 77 after health issues, band cancels upcoming shows

Frank Beard in a leather jacket and dark, square sunglasses leaning forward and holding a microphone.
ZZ Top musician Frank Beard died weeks after his health condition prompted the band to call off a show at the Hollywood Bowl. He was 77.
(Rusty Jarrett / Getty Images for NASCAR)
Alexandra Del Rosario. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
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  • ZZ Top’s longtime drummer Frank Beard has died after years of facing health-related issues. He was 77.
  • The rock ’n’ roll band has called off multiple upcoming shows as a result.

ZZ Top is mourning the loss of longtime drummer Frank Beard, who has died at age 77 after years of facing health-related issues.

The band announced Beard’s death on Tuesday via Instagram, with founding member and frontman Billy Gibbons writing in a statement that he and fellow member Elwood Francis “lost a great friend and collaborator, and the world lost one of the most naturally innovative drummers and a great and true son of Texas.”

The Fort Bend County Medical Examiner confirmed to The Times that Beard’s death was reported Monday. A cause of death was not revealed. He died at his ranch in Texas with family by his side after a stay in hospice, TMZ reported.

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Frank Beard sits behind a massive drum kit and plays

Entertainment & Arts

ZZ Top scrubbed Bowl concert because of Frank Beard health issues, but tour will continue

Last week, ZZ Top canceled its Hollywood Bowl show due to health issues with longtime drummer Frank Beard. Michael Monahan will replace the bandmember for the remainder of the Big One tour.

Beard died weeks after ZZ Top called off its Aug. 5 concert at the Hollywood Bowl, reportedly due to his health issues. In March 2025, the Texas trio also shared that Beard would temporarily step away from the band’s Elevation tour to address a separate health issue, later revealed to be foot and ankle problems. The veteran drummer had also missed shows because of an emergency appendectomy in 2002.

ZZ Top said in Tuesday’s announcement that its concerts in Salt Lake City and Colorado Springs have been canceled in the wake of Beard’s death. The band will continue its The Big One! tour this weekend, including two shows at Austin City Limits, which it said had become one of “Frank’s favorite venues in a city that had been something of a second home” for the drummer.

Beard joined ZZ Top in 1969, soon after the band formed, replacing founding drummer Dan Mitchell.

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Times staff writer Andrea Flores contributed to this report.

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Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

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