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Music

Dolly Parton’s cause of death is revealed

Dolly Parton holding a guitar and standing in front of a microphone on a stage
Dolly Parton had reportedly been battling cancer before her death.
(Jack Plunkett / Invision/Associated Press)
Tracy Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tracy Brown
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Dolly Parton had reportedly been battling cancer before her death.

A spokesperson for Parton’s estate confirmed the cause of death to the New York Times.

In a statement, also shared with People, a representative for the country music icon said: “After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones.

TMZ had previously reported that Parton had been hospitalized early Friday for kidney and autoimmune issues.

Parton’s death at age 80 was announced earlier Tuesday by her nephew Bryan Seaver in a news release and in a video shared to the singer’s Instagram page. Tributes from entertainment luminaries, politicians and others immediately followed.

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140735.ca.0901.dolly2.gf.jpg LOS ANGELES, Ca. - SEPTEMBER 1, 2008: Dolly Parton, one of the greatest figures in country (or pop) music, is photographed in Los Angeles on September 1, 2008. The film, "9 to 5," which co-starred Parton, is coming to Broadway on a full-scale musical via the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles. Dolly wrote 20 new songs for the production. (Gary Friedman/Los Angeles Times)

Music

Dolly Parton, country music legend who became a national treasure, dies at 80

Dolly Parton, a national treasure whose country music career married grit and wit, faith and sex appeal, virtuosity and plastic surgery, has died.

An entertainer and philanthropist, Parton had previously a series of health issues that led her to postpone several public appearances and performances. She missed the announcement of a Dollywood attraction to recover from a kidney stone in September 2025. Later that month, she delayed her residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for unspecified “health challenges.”

“Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched,” the statement from her representatives read. “Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand.

“Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact.”

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Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering television, film and other pop culture.

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