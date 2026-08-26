Miley Cyrus bids farewell to Dolly Parton, her ‘angel’ godmother: ‘I will always love her’

Miley Cyrus, right, shared a heartfelt tribute to her godmother Dolly Parton. The legendary country music star died Tuesday at age 80.

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Miley Cyrus joined the chorus of celebrities mourning the loss of Dolly Parton, penning a heartfelt tribute to the transcendent country music star-humanitarian who was also her godmother.

The Grammy-winning “Flowers” singer and “Hannah Montana” star remembered her “Aunt Dolly” on Wednesday in a remembrance posted to Instagram. “Our most sacred moments were private and they’ll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts,” she wrote. Parton died Tuesday at age 80 after a brief battle with cancer and a series of health issues.

“What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side,” Cyrus continued. “I always have.”

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The singer-songwriter, 33, told followers that one of the final conversations she had with the country music great and pop culture icon “was about music and metamorphosis.” The pair long bonded over their love for music, sharing the stage during multiple high-profile performances including the 61st Grammy Awards in 2019 and Cyrus’ 2022 New Year’s Eve Party special on NBC. The duo also shared the screen in Disney Channel’s “Hannah Montana,” where Parton played the loving “Aunt Dolly” to Miley’s titular teenage pop star.

“Hannah Montana” also starred Cyrus’ father, “Achy Breaky Heart” singer Billy Ray Cyrus, who was among the artists paying tribute to Parton on social media. Country music stars Reba McEntire, Sheryl Crow, Blake Shelton and Maren Morris have also remembered Parton on social media.

Beyoncé, who featured Parton and covered the singer’s hit “Jolene”on her country music album “Cowboy Carter,” celebrated Parton as a trailblazer.

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“You taught so many lessons on how to be uniquely oneself. I am grateful for your art, your heart, your generosity, your humor, your entrepreneurship,” Beyoncé wrote on her website. “I am honored that I had the privilege to work with you. I will treasure that forever.”

Cyrus, who sang a duet with Beyoncé on the Grammy-winning “Cowboy Carter” track “II Most Wanted,” ended her farewell to her “I Will Always Love You” singer aunt with a familiar line.

“I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply,” Cyrus said. “We’re in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things.”