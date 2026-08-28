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Music

Olivia Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Fields loses a link: Katseye pulls out over group member’s injury

Daniela Avanzini, from left, Yoonchae, Lara Raj and Megan Skiendiel of Katseye perform on NBC's Today show.
Pop group Katseye will no longer perform at Olivia Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Fields music festival in Irvine.
(Charles Sykes / Invision / Associated Press)
Alexandra Del Rosario. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra Del Rosario
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  • Olivia Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Fields will be one link shorter as girl group Katseye pulls out from the festival.
  • The “Gnarly” artists announced that a member injured themselves during rehearsals for their upcoming tour.

Pop supergroup Katseye might have hit that “Hootie Frutti” a little too hard.

The “Gnarly” and “Gabriela” team announced on Thursday that it will no longer perform at Olivia Rodrigo’s all-women Daisy Chain Fields music festival on Saturday. Katseye, whose members are currently Daniela Avanzini, Yoonchae Jeung, Lara Raj and Megan Skiendiel, shared the news via Instagram Stories and WeVerse and explained their upcoming absence was because of injury.

“Megan sprained her ankle yesterday during tour rehearsal and after being evaluated by doctors, she has been advised to stay off it and allow it to properly heal so we can be ready for our upcoming tour,” the group’s notice said. They added they were heartbroken to disappoint fans and were “especially excited” for Rodrigo’s fest “because it’s not just about music, but the greater mission of joy and community.” Skiendiel shared a similar message to her Instagram page on Thursday.

Olivia Rodrigo will bring her Daisy Chain Fields festival to Irvine on Aug. 29.

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Rodrigo “could have played it safe, but she acknowledged that she has the power to make stuff happen, and she’s going to use it for good,” said Kathleen Hanna, founder of Bikini Kill, which is playing the Daisy Chain Fields festival.

Grammy winner Rodrigo announced her festival in June, fresh off the release of her junior album, “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love.” Saturday’s festival will take over Irvine’s Great Park on Aug. 29. The fest will feature a star-studded, all-women lineup including Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, Mitski, Doechii and special guests Karen O, Sarah McLachlan and Stevie Nicks. The “drop dead” and “u + me = <3” singer, 23, said all proceeds from the one-day fest will go to charities benefiting women and girls.

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Rodrigo has been a vocal advocate for women’s rights including reproductive justice.

During her 2024 Guts tour, she launched her nonprofit Fund 4 Good and directed $2.5 million in profits and donations from that circuit of shows to several global groups working in women’s rights.

“I don’t think demanding that women and girls be safe and have ownership over their own bodies is a radical idea,” Rodrigo told The Times. “I was raised by parents who encouraged that belief in me.”

Katseye’s departure from Daisy Chain Fields comes while the group, which debuted as a six-member group, remains down two singers. Manon Bannerman went on an indefinite hiatus to “focus on her health and wellbeing,” Katseye announced in February. Earlier this summer, Katseye member Sophia Laforteza announced she would also take a step away to focus on her mental health.

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“Making this decision wasn’t easy, but I’m learning that health has to come first,” she wrote at the time. “I’m realizing that if I don’t take care of my mind and body now, I won’t be able to keep doing what I love the most for so long.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Lara Raj, Daniela Avanzini, Sophia Laforteza, Megan Skiendiel and Yoonchae Jeung of Katseye accept the New Artist of the Year award onstage during the 52nd American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

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Katseye’s Sophia Laforteza announces hiatus before headlining Rose Bowl music festival

Katseye member Sophia Laforteza announced she is taking a mental health hiatus ahead of the Head in the Clouds festival in Pasadena, joining member Manon Bannerman in stepping back from the group.

Katseye ended its Daisy Chain Fields announcement by sending their best wishes to Rodrigo, the rest of the lineup and all who put effort toward the event. The group also said it is looking forward to seeing fans on its Wildworld tour, which kicks off Monday in Dublin. They are set to play Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Nov. 21.

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Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

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