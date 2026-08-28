Kehlani reschedules tour dates after being hospitalized for ‘so much pain’

Kehlani has rescheduled a couple of concerts that she had to postpone after being hospitalized.

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Kehlani has rescheduled the two concerts she had to postpone because of illness.

On Thursday, the “Folded” singer announced new dates for her Camden, N.J., and Columbia, Md., shows on Instagram. The Camden show, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 26, will now happen on Sept. 5. The Columbia show will follow on Sept. 6. The latter had previously been scheduled for Aug. 27.

The two stops on Kehlani’s self-titled world tour had to be postponed after the two-time Grammy winner needed to seek treatment at a hospital for pain that prevented her from being able to swallow.

“[A]fter two off days feeling completely normal.. ive been up all night unable to swallow & in so much pain,” Kehlani wrote in a social media post Wednesday. “[I] just left the hospital & am not cleared to sing for the next two shows. i’m so sorry.”

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In the since-deleted Instagram post (which is still available on Facebook), the “Nights Like This” singer expressed her frustration that she wasn’t able to perform as planned.

It “breaks my heart to have to ever do this,” Kehlani wrote. “i do everything i’m supposed to do to ensure my health stays up to par & it still isn’t guaranteed.”

The “After Hours” singer kicked off the North American leg of her world tour in support of her self-titled album in Minneapolis earlier this month. She is scheduled for back-to-back Southern California stops at the Viejas Arena in San Diego and the Intuit Dome in Inglewood on Sept. 23 and 24, respectively.