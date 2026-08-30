Olivia Rodrigo communes with her idols at Daisy Chain Fields

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

IRVINE — Olivia Rodrigo bridged generations Saturday night as the headlining act at her Daisy Chain Fields festival, where the 23-year-old pop star brought Stevie Nicks, Sarah McLachlan and Alanis Morissette to the stage for duets that demonstrated the enduring value of sharp, smart songwriting about women’s emotional lives.

VIDEO | 01:52 We asked girl dads at Daisy Chain Fields to name an Olivia Rodrigo song Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied!



With McLachlan, Rodrigo sang “Building a Mystery” and “Angel,” which the two dedicated to Dolly Parton, who died Tuesday at age 80; with Morissette (who filled in for a missing Karen O), Rodrigo did the former’s iconic mid-’90s hit “Ironic.” Later, Nicks came out to close the show with a duet of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide,” inspiring a mass singalong in the audience of approximately 45,000 at Great Park Live. After the song, Nicks stuck around to deliver an apparently extemporaneous tribute to Rodrigo’s artistry and activism that seemed to push the younger singer close to tears.

Held a few months after the release of Rodrigo’s third studio album, “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love,” Daisy Chain Fields offered 10 hours of music by all women acts, including Chappell Roan, Doechii, Bikini Kill, Garbage, Not for Radio, the Breeders and Mitski, among others. On Friday, Rodrigo announced that the festival would donate $10 million to an array of organizations working for women’s rights and reproductive justice.

The singer’s headlining set mixed new songs from “You Seem Pretty Sad” — one highlight was “Maggots for Brains,” a euphoric pop-punk jam about going crazy in a lover’s absence — with oldies from her first two LPs, 2021’s Grammy-winning “Sour” and 2023’s triple-platinum “Guts.” Rodrigo also debuted a just-released tune called “Serena Joy,” which she titled after a character in Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”