Lionel Richie hospitalized after concert in St. Louis

Lionel Richie sits for a portrait at the suites at the Peninsula Hotel.

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Lionel Richie was hospitalized after a performance in St. Louis on Saturday.

As first reported in TMZ, the singer and soul legend checked into a local hospital after performing at the Muny in Forest Park on Saturday.

A representative for Richie declined to comment on the reason for his hospitalization and prognosis. But the singer is reportedly stable and doing well.

Music Lionel Richie ‘doing well’ after hitting pause on tour for unspecified health issue Lionel Richie seems to be moving past the unspecified health issue that prompted him to postpone a pair of shows on his summer tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. ‘I’m doing well,’ he says.

Richie, 77, was previously hospitalized in June after ending his show in St. Paul, Minn., early because of illness. He postponed several tour dates, saying he was “heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans.” Videos from recent concerts have shown him occasionally needing to sit to finish songs like “Dancing on the Ceiling.”

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The singer still has a run of fall shows scheduled, including an October and November residency at the Wynn in Las Vegas. Richie recently spoke about his memoir “Truly” to The Times’ Mikael Wood onstage at the L.A. Times Festival of Books.

