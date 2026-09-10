Harry Styles unveils two Rose Bowl concerts in Together Together tour extension

Grammy winner and One Direction alum Harry Styles announced on Thursday that he will extend his tour well into next year.

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Harry Styles isn’t ready to end his Together Together tour just quite yet.

The three-time Grammy winner and One Direction alum announced on Thursday that he will extend his tour well into 2027. The newest leg will include additional stops across several locations including Los Angeles, where he will take over the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on April 23 and 24 with some assistance from Kylie Minogue.

Styles begins his tour extension in April with Tinashe in Phoenix before later hitting the road with additional guests including LCD Soundsystem, the Womack Sisters and Caroline Polachek. His stateside shows include stops in Dallas, Atlanta and Chicago. The “As It Was” and “Watermelon Sugar” singer will also take his music back across the Atlantic for concerts in Berlin, Paris, Madrid and London, where he will close out the tour in late August.

The 32-year-old musician launched his Together Together tour in May and is currently in the second month of his marathon 30-night residency at Madison Square Garden. He obviously knows a thing or two about going the distance.

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Styles announced his Together Together tour in January, with some help from NBC’s Steve Kornacki, ahead of the release of his latest album “Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.” This year’s album marked Styles’ fourth solo release, following 2022’s “Harry’s House,” which earned the singer two Grammy awards including album of the year in 2023.