Ed Sheeran thinking out loud: Decision to boot Macklemore from tour over Gaza remarks ‘not mine’

Ed Sheeran, left, speaks out about his tour promoter’s decision to drop Macklemore from the remaining dates of his Loop tour.

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Singer Ed Sheeran appears to be distancing himself from the recent move to remove Macklemore from his tour after the “Thrift Shop” rapper came under heat for his recent onstage displays of support for Palestinians.

The “Thinking Out Loud” pop star on Tuesday shared his side of the concert conflict, writing in a series of bullet points shared on Instagram, “Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision, it was not mine” and that the rapper’s tour contract was with its promoter. Sheeran also seemed to respond to criticism over his public silence on Israel’s deadly war in Gaza.

“I have spent this week trying to build bridges, to find a solution and unfortunately, was unable to do so,” Sheeran wrote. “I know who I am, both as a person and as an artist, and those who know my heart know my values too.”

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Sheeran illuminated fans on his role after Macklemore announced on Monday that “Ed Sheeran and his team” removed him from future tour dates and that his continued, vocal support for Palestinians has cost him professionally. He said he was removed after he and Sheeran shared “some difficult conversations this past week.”

Macklemore faced scrutiny earlier this month from some Jewish advocacy groups over his opening sets for Sheeran. During his performances at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, Macklemore rallied onstage for Palestinian independence and performed his protest song “Hind’s Hall,” which calls for a ceasefire and an end to Israeli occupation. He also criticized Israel for the war in Gaza and accused its government of genocide. In response, groups including the Israeli American Council and the Anti-Defamation League decried Macklemore’s performance on social media, with the former creating a petition that called on Sheeran to remove the rapper from the tour.

Sheeran explained in his post he was on board with Macklemore’s request to play on his Loop tour and agreed that the rapper could play the setlist of his choosing. The singer confirmed Macklemore’s claims that Sheeran faced backlash from venues over the “Same Love” artist’s pro-Palestinian messaging. He specified in his statement the venues took issue with “how Macklemore conveyed part of his message,” but not “everything that was said.”

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During one of his sets, Macklemore addressed Jewish attendees, clarifying his that “criticism of Israel, criticism of apartheid, being against genocide in no way is a criticism of you.”

Sheeran also confirmed he spoke with billionaire Robert Kraft, whose Kraft Group owns Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, where Sheeran is set to play later this month. According to Macklemore, Kraft and other stadium owners issued Sheeran an ultimatum that they would ban the “Shape of You” singer from venues if he kept Macklemore on his tour.

Though Sheeran did not speak to that claim, Kraft said in a statement on Monday he felt platforming Macklemore at Gillette Stadium would oppose the venue’s “longstanding commitment” to providing a “welcoming” space for all guests and “ensuring that events held at our venue do not provide a platform for hate speech.” The billionaire also said he welcomes conversation with Macklemore to “discuss the facts.”

Sheeran said he spoke with promoters and activists “on both sides” to identify a “mutual resolution,” but “the venue’s and promoter’s decision was final.” Messina Touring, the promoter for Sheeran’s tour group, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday, but announced on Monday it had dropped Macklemore from the remaining tour dates “after discussions with stakeholders.”

Sheeran said he intends his concerts and music to be a space for “unity, joy, escapism, love and a place for everyone to feel welcome.” He denied allegations that he has been complicit in silencing Macklemore or pro-Palestinian views. Macklemore wrote in his statement that Sheeran’s “typical apolitical stance was being challenged” amid the public scrutiny.

Sheeran wrote: “I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn’t mean I don’t have them, and it doesn’t mean I don’t care. Nor does it mean I don’t support causes in my own personal way.”

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While Sheeran said he respects Macklemore’s vocal advocacy “for what he believes,” he also wrote that attendees at his concert “do not expect a political forum.” The singer concluded his statement writing he thinks there can be different ways to work toward peace.

“If we only focus on shouting the loudest, nothing will ever change,” he wrote.