Ed Sheeran tour shakeup: Finneas among artists withdrawing amid Macklemore’s firing

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Numerous music acts have pulled the plug on their upcoming performances with Ed Sheeran in the latest twist of events in the singer’s tour.

Grammy winner Finneas, Irish singer-songwriter Aaron Rowe and pop band Lukas Graham announced in separate social media statements shared Tuesday they are withdrawing from Sheeran’s tour and will no longer serve as supporting acts for the “Shape of You” pop star. Irish folk group Beoga also said on Instagram it will no longer serve as Sheeran’s backing band. The artists announced their exits just a day after rapper Macklemore was removed from Sheeran’s tour over his pro-Palestinian messaging onstage earlier this month.

A representative for Sheeran did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment on Tuesday.

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“Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed. I have decided to withdraw from my upcoming tour dates with Ed Sheeran,” wrote Finneas, who has been a vocal supporter of Palestinians. “I stand with Palestine and its people.”

Rowe in his Instagram statement acknowledged that Sheeran “has been a friend to me and has changed my life” but that he is sympathetic to the Palestinian cause. “As Irish people we know all too well about genocide, forced famine and violent occupation,” he wrote.

The “Hey Ma” singer accused elites of leveraging their power to “silence the rightful voices” and criticism of Israel for its deadly attacks on Palestinians.

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“I need to be true to myself and my ancestors who resisted colonisation, and fought for a freedom that I enjoy today in Ireland,” he continued, writing “Free Palestine.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Sheeran said in a statement shared to Instagram that dropping “Thrift Shop” and “Hind’s Hall” rapper Macklemore from the tour was not his decision, but rather that of the tour’s concert promoter. The pop singer also confirmed he received pressure from stadium owners to remove Macklemore from the remaining dates of his tour. Among the venue owners seeking Macklemore’s removal was billionaire Robert Kraft, whose Kraft Group owns Gillette Stadium where Sheeran is schedule to play next week.

Kraft said in a statement shared with Variety he felt platforming Macklemore at Gillette Stadium would oppose the venue’s “longstanding commitment” to providing a “welcoming” space for all guests and “ensuring that events held at our venue do not provide a platform for hate speech.”

In its statement, Lukas Graham spoke against influence from wealthy venue owners, writing, “Money doesn’t give you the right to own the conversation Nobody’s bank balance should decide who gets to speak or which suffering we’re allowed to acknowledge.”

Macklemore drew ire earlier this month from some Jewish advocacy groups for his opening sets at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium where he rallied onstage for Palestinian independence and performed his protest song “Hind’s Hall,” which calls for a ceasefire and an end to Israeli occupation. Groups including the Israeli American Council and the Anti-Defamation League decried Macklemore’s performance on social media, with the former publishing a petition calling on Sheeran to remove the rapper from the remaining shows.

During one of his concerts, Macklemore clarified to Jewish attendees that “criticism of Israel, criticism of apartheid, being against genocide in no way is a criticism of you.” In his statement on Monday, Macklemore said he was hopeful this turn of events would not mean an end to his friendship with Sheeran and said the pair of shows helped make for “the most successful tour I’ve ever been on.”

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“I didn’t need 10 Shows from Ed. I needed 2,” he wrote. “Two chances to stand in front of 90,000 people and say ... ‘Free Palestine.’”