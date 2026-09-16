Kelly Osbourne on cutting ties with her older sister, Aimee: ‘She was embarrassed of us’

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Kelly Osbourne and her older sister, Aimee Osbourne, do not have a relationship, and there is “no hope” for reconciliation, the “Osbournes” star revealed on Tuesday’s episode of “We Need To Talk” podcast.

Kelly dished on the origin story of the MTV reality show that made her, her mother Sharon Osbourne and younger brother Jack Osbourne household names. Kelly’s dad, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, welcomed the television network into his home for an episode of “MTV Cribs,” and audiences were so taken with the family’s quirky dynamic, they wanted more.

Both Kelly and Jack were thrilled, she said, but Aimee opted out of participating in the series.

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Family friend Robert Marcato poses with Kelly, Jack, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne in a 2002 promotional image for “The Osbournes” Season 2. (MTV)

“We had cameras in our house 24 hours a day. There were two crews, 12-hour shifts each, cameras set up in every room except for bathrooms and bedrooms,” Kelly said.

“The Osbournes” premiered on MTV in March 2002 and ran until March 2005, but production officially kicked off in October 2001. Ahead of all the brouhaha, Aimee moved out of the main house and into the guest house to separate herself from the series.

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When host Paul C. Brunson asked why Aimee opted out, Kelly said she couldn’t tell “the whole truth” because she didn’t want to speak on behalf of her older sister.

“We’re not close, but I do respect her enough to keep her anonymity. I believe there’s a reason for everything. It just wasn’t meant to be for her,” Kelly said, adding, “if I’m honest, my older sister didn’t really ever acknowledge me and my brother. She was just in her own world, doing her own thing.”

Aimee, a musician in her own right who uses the stage name ARO, wanted to focus on her own creative path. She dropped the synth-pop album “Vacare Adamaré” in 2020. Participating in the reality series felt “extraordinarily nepotistic,” she told “The Michael Anthony Show” the following year.

Aimee said that she knew what she wanted to do creatively early in life, and she wanted to do it on her own merit and be taken seriously.

“Being so aware of my father’s presence in the media growing up, my private life with him and my family was something to be protected,” Aimee said, adding that she didn’t like the idea of losing that privacy and never being able to get it back, “especially at a very vulnerable age as a teenager.”

Kelly thinks that Aimee was embarrassed of the family.

“I’ll never really truly understand,” Kelly said. “It just felt that way. We’re very different. Everything I am, she’s not. Everything she is, I’m not. It’s like you couldn’t be more polar opposite. We’re like oil and water.”

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Kelly added that not having a close relationship with Aimee is one of the hardest things in her life and she resents not having the ideal big-sister experience. Reconciliation is off the table, she added.

“How do I say this without sounding like a b—?” she said, wrapping up her comments on the matter. “If you’re not going to accept me for who I am and constantly be trying to change me and say horrible things about me and truly seem to thrive when I’m not doing well, I don’t want you in my life.”