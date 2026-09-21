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10 minutes backstage with Orville Peck at the Hollywood Bowl

Orville Peck in a black mask and black jacket and cowboy hat.
“I never anticipated I would be someone that would go to rehab,” Orville Peck says.
(Michael Loccisano / Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times music critic Mikael Wood
Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Mikael Wood and Rebecca Castillo
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Orville Peck brought his moving and carefully crafted new album, “Mule,” to the Hollywood Bowl on Friday night. One of the year’s best country LPs so far, “Mule” charts the masked singer-songwriter’s sobriety journey after he hit a low point in 2023; the concert mixed songs from the album with Peck’s oldies, an appearance by his friend Noah Cyrus and a handful of covers, including a tender rendition of the late Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.” Before the show, we sat down with Peck in his dressing room for a chat.

Mikael Wood: Your new album is out today, and tonight you’re playing the Hollywood Bowl. Which of your childhood nemeses do you wish could see you now?
I’ve got two parts of my personality. There’s one part where I’m like, none of them — I don’t want to give it any air. Then there’s another part of me that has a 3,000-person Rolodex in my head because I’m petty sometimes.

Rebecca Castillo: Let’s name names.
Let’s do it — get my phone.

VIDEO | 02:48
Our Gen X and Gen Z journalists spend 10 minutes backstage with Orville Peck

Wood: The video for your song “Already Gone” has you dancing in a rehab. Was that how you envisioned the rehab experience?
I take a little artistic license. I wouldn’t say I was dancing down the hallways, but I was climbing up the walls for sure. I never anticipated I would be someone that would go to rehab. Even when I was there, I was sort of under this false egotistical pretense that I didn’t really belong there — that everyone else was really sick and I just had a bit of a problem. So it took a lot of breaking down these defenses and addict ways of thinking that told me I was unique or special. I didn’t know they were gonna knock at your door every 20 minutes. I didn’t know know that you weren’t allowed to make phone calls. I was pretty shocked by a lot of it — I went there in a haze.

Castillo: Were there any artists whose music helped you get through the experience?
I don’t remember wanting to have anything to do with music, to be honest with you. They allowed me to have my guitar — I remember a friend of mine dropped off a guitar for me, and it sat in the corner for most of the time. I think I was so worn down and tired — I think I felt pretty resentful about music back then. Noah Cyrus, actually, is one of three people that was allowed to come visit me in the slammer, and she played me some songs that she was working on. I just remember staring out the window a lot.

Wood: You’ve brought a new level of style and, dare I say, sexiness to country music. Who’s a country music sex object for you?
I always thought Tim McGraw was very sexy — especially in his later years, where he started to chisel up like crazy. I think young Alan Jackson was very sexy.

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Wood: Great mustache.
You know, Noah’s father was quite sexy back in the day — Billy Ray. Who do I think is sexy in country music these days? I think mostly the women are sexy now. I don’t know — I find talent sexy now. Some of the guys are on paper hot, but if they’re not good artists, I’m like, who cares?

Castillo: In an interview with Ziwe, you talk about “simple dog energy.”
Yes.

Wood: With straight men.
And? I mean, come on.

Castillo: Can you gauge Mikael? Is this simple dog energy?
Yeah, I could probably even tell you the breed. I think you’re giving sort of an Irish setter, maybe. I don’t know if that’s supposed to be offensive or not. You give one of those sort of regal dogs from Great Britain — those people in kilts and they blow a tiny whistle that no one can hear and the dog runs for 300 miles.

Castillo: That’s gonna go to his head.
That’s what I’m getting from you. But yes, straight men are simple dogs for sure.

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 01: Photo of Dolly PARTON (Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns)

Music

Dolly Parton always explained the magic trick she was doing

Dolly Parton, who died Tuesday at age 80, made a career out of building illusions she delighted in dismantling.

Wood: In your song “Ring the Bell,” you talk about how you don’t want to talk about the rising cost of bread. Is that because you’re so famous now that you don’t actually know what bread costs?
I still buy bread at Ralph’s like everyone else. I think it was more to do with, in “Ring the Bell,” that period of the album — you know the album’s chronological — and I think in that period, I was at parties and people were obviously trying to have more-than-just-slightly-surface conversations with me about whatever. And I was like, “I don’t want to talk about that — let’s drink.” I was just checked out, you know? I’m trying to think of the exact cost of bread.

Wood: You don’t know, bro.
Do you know off the top of your head?

Wood: $3.49.
Look it up right now.

Wood: I actually have no idea.
Bitch. I can’t even remember what I did this morning. Like I’m gonna remember what f—ing bread costs?

Wood: In the title track of your new album, you talk about “Beachwood debutantes playing F—, Marry, Kill.” We’re finishing this with a round of F—, Marry, Kill. Your three people are Dolly Parton, Ed Sheeran and Stella Lefty.
Oh my God, y’all like drama. Well, obviously marry Dolly Parton. [Thinks for a moment.] I’ll take the bullet, honestly.

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Mikael Wood

Mikael Wood is pop music critic for the Los Angeles Times.

Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

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