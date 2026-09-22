Lionel Richie undergoes heart procedure amid stop-and-go tour with Earth, Wind & Fire
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Lionel Richie and his tour with Earth, Wind & Fire hit yet another health-related roadblock this week. The “All Night Long” singer-songwriter was hospitalized to receive treatment for an irregular heartbeat.
A representative for the prolific Grammy winner and “American Idol” judge confirmed to The Times on Tuesday that Richie “underwent a common procedure for Atrial fibrillation (AFib).” The Mayo Clinic describes the heart condition as an irregular and often “very rapid heart rhythm” that can lead to blood clots in the heart. The 77-year-old singer underwent the procedure three months after he first brought the tour to a pause after he felt “dizzy” mid-performance.
A representative for Richie declined comment, but the singer is reportedly stable and doing well.
“The doctor said everything went perfectly,” Richie’s representative added. “Lionel is doing great but will take some time off and will be back on stage soon.”
TMZ broke the news on Richie’s latest health scare and reported that the singer and Earth, Wind & Fire have canceled their upcoming three shows — in San Francisco, Chicago and Columbus, Ohio — as a result. His Las Vegas residency at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas is expected to proceed as planned, starting Oct. 14.
Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire’s joint Sing a Song All Night Long tour kicked off in mid-June, but has since been stop-and-go in nature due to some of its performers’ health issues. After Richie’s first unspecified health scare on tour earlier this summer, he postponed a pair of shows in Chicago and Columbus. Earth, Wind & Fire called off a concert in early August citing “a medical emergency involving a member of our band.”
Earth, Wind & Fire postpones concert with Lionel Richie because of ‘medical emergency’
Earth, Wind & Fire abruptly called off its concert in San Francisco, citing a band member’s medical emergency. The band and Lionel Richie are to play in Inglewood on Sunday.
Richie was hospitalized for the second time this summer after performing at St. Louis’ Muny in Forest Park in late August. The singer’s Las Vegas residency is split across two months and six shows: three shows Oct. 14, 16 and 17 and the remaining three on Nov. 11,13 and 14.