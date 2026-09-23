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Music

Taylor Swift announces ‘The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore’ will be released on Friday

Taylor Swift holds a statuette and smiles while standing in front of a microphone
Taylor Swift at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards in March in Los Angeles.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times music critic Mikael Wood
By Mikael Wood
Pop Music Critic Follow
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Taylor Swift’s “Showgirl” has more life.

The pop superstar announced early Wednesday that she’ll release an expanded version of her blockbuster 2025 album “The Life of a Showgirl” on Friday with four new songs.

“About a year ago, you guys did a truly unfathomable thing. Something that completely blew my mind…,” she wrote on Instagram. “You gave The Life of a Showgirl the biggest first week for an album in history. I took a trip to Sweden to celebrate with Max and Shellback, my two collaborators on this album. Really we just wanted to reflect and take in how grateful we were for the moment we were in, but there was a studio there and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs. I hope you love them, because they were born out of pure gratitude for your exuberance for and celebration of the album we made.”

Singer Taylor Swift during an interview with host Seth Meyers on October 8, 2025.

Music

How Taylor Swift scored the biggest album opening of all time

The pop star’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ moved an unprecedented 4 million copies in its first week of release.

The news follows Swift’s earlier announcement that she had readied a new single, “Patient Zero.”

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“The Life of a Showgirl” came out in October 2025 and sold more than 4 million copies in its first week of release, breaking a record that had been held for a decade by Adele’s album “25.” Though unevenly reviewed by critics, “Showgirl” spun off a hit single in “The Fate of Ophelia,” which spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100; a second single, “Opalite,” also topped the chart in February.

Both “Showgirl” and “Ophelia” — as well as “I Knew It, I Knew You,” Swift’s song from “Toy Story 5” — are expected to score multiple Grammy nominations when nods are announced Nov. 16.

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Mikael Wood

Mikael Wood is pop music critic for the Los Angeles Times.

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