Taylor Swift announces ‘The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore’ will be released on Friday

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Taylor Swift’s “Showgirl” has more life.

The pop superstar announced early Wednesday that she’ll release an expanded version of her blockbuster 2025 album “The Life of a Showgirl” on Friday with four new songs.

“About a year ago, you guys did a truly unfathomable thing. Something that completely blew my mind…,” she wrote on Instagram. “You gave The Life of a Showgirl the biggest first week for an album in history. I took a trip to Sweden to celebrate with Max and Shellback, my two collaborators on this album. Really we just wanted to reflect and take in how grateful we were for the moment we were in, but there was a studio there and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs. I hope you love them, because they were born out of pure gratitude for your exuberance for and celebration of the album we made.”

The news follows Swift’s earlier announcement that she had readied a new single, “Patient Zero.”

Advertisement

“The Life of a Showgirl” came out in October 2025 and sold more than 4 million copies in its first week of release, breaking a record that had been held for a decade by Adele’s album “25.” Though unevenly reviewed by critics, “Showgirl” spun off a hit single in “The Fate of Ophelia,” which spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100; a second single, “Opalite,” also topped the chart in February.

Both “Showgirl” and “Ophelia” — as well as “I Knew It, I Knew You,” Swift’s song from “Toy Story 5” — are expected to score multiple Grammy nominations when nods are announced Nov. 16.