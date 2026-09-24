Ella Langley choosin’ Tucker Wetmore: ‘Choosin’ Texas’ breakout dating fellow singer

Reports of singer Ella Langley’s relationship with Tucker Wetmore come as she celebrates a major professional milestone.

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Ella Langley has more than a record-breaking hit on her hands. The “Choosin’ Texas” country music breakout is now reportedly in a budding romance with Tucker Wetmore, also a musician.

The pair of country singers are officially dating, according to sources who confirmed the relationship to multiple outlets including TMZ and People. A representative for Langley did not immediately respond Thursday to The Times’ request for comment.

Langley, 27, and Wetmore, 26, were seen leaving together from the Nashville Songwriter Awards on Tuesday, according to photos published by TMZ. Sources told the outlet the singers struck up a connection after meeting through mutual friends and “their relationship has been going on well.”

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According to People, Langley and Wetmore sparked dating speculation when they were photographed together at a bar in the British Virgin Islands late last year.

News of Langley and Wetmore’s relationship comes amid a major professional milestone for the former. This week the singer-songwriter’s breakout hit reached 23 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, surpassing the record previously held by Mariah Carey‘s annual earworm “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The holiday anthem held the top spot for 22 weeks.

Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” first hit the Billboard Hot 100 in November 2025 weeks after its release. She celebrated breaking the record in an Instagram video shared Wednesday, telling followers she’s in disbelief and thanking them for their support.

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“I feel like I don’t even know what to say at this point. I’m running out of hyperboles to describe how I feel,” she said in her video.

She added: “Thank you so much. it’s changing my life. It’s changing the lives of the writers of this song. It’s changing lives of my family and it is truly growing an atmosphere for something I’m going to be able to do for the rest of my life.”

Times staff writer Anthony Solorzano contributed to this report.