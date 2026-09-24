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Peter Byrne, lead singer for the synth-pop group Naked Eyes, dies at 74

Pete Byrne plays a black guitar on stage, in black sunglasses, fedora, jacket and pants with a thin, checked scarf.
Pete Byrne of Naked Eyes performs at Quarry Park Ampitheater in Rocklin, Calif., in 2021.
(Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images)
By Deborah DayAssistant Editor, Fast Break Desk 
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Naked Eyes lead singer Peter Byrne died in Los Angeles on Sept. 14, according to the group’s website.

Byrne, who co-founded the synth-pop band with Rob Fisher in 1982, died “peacefully ... after a brief illness,” the statement reads.

Pete Byrne stands onstage at a microphone flanked by two keyboardists with a drummer behind him in front of an audience.
Naked Eyes’ Pete Byrne performs onstage in Los Angeles in 2019.
(Scott Dudelson / Getty Images)
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Naked Eyes, a high note for the MTV generation, scored ’80s hits with their synth-pop version of Burt Bacharach and Hal David’s “Always Something There to Remind Me” and their original song “Promises, Promises,” with the former hitting No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1983 and the latter reaching No. 11 that same year. “When the Lights Go Out” and “(What) in the Name of Love” also reached the Hot 100’s Top 40, hitting No. 37 in 1983 and No. 39 in 1984, respectively.

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Byrne was born in Islington, North London, and began his music career in the mid-’70s. From 1979 to 1982, he was a member of the band Neon, which included Fisher and future Tears for Fears founders Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal. Byrne and Fisher released their debut album as Naked Eyes in 1983, according to the group’s website.

Composer Burt Bacharach plays the piano in his Hollywood home in 1969 while his wife actress Angie Dickinson stands by.

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After Fisher died in 1999, Byrne released his 2001 solo album “The Real Illusion” and Naked Eyes albums “Fumbling With the Covers” in 2007 and “Disguise the Limit” in 2021. A remastered version of their self-titled debut album was released in 2025.

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Byrne is survived by his siblings Eileen, Sandy, Carol and Steve; his three children, Merlin, Dylan and Chloe; and his ex-wife, Elena.

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