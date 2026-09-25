Ed Sheeran’s Gillette Stadium shows canceled due to weather in latest snag for his Loop tour

Ed Sheeran’s Friday and Saturday concerts at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., have been canceled “due to severe weather warnings” in the region.

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Turns out Ed Sheeran, whose Loop tour became embroiled in controversy this month, won’t perform at billionaire Robert Kraft’s Gillette Stadium this weekend, either.

The “Shape of You” pop star’s Friday and Saturday shows at the Foxborough, Mass., venue have been canceled “due to severe weather warnings” in the region, Messina Touring, the Loop tour’s promoter, announced Friday in a statement shared on Instagram. The touring group said it made the “difficult decision” to cancel the upcoming shows after consulting with local officials. A powerful nor’easter is expected to bring strong winds, coastal flooding and heavy rain to much of the East Coast over the weekend, with wind gusts potentially reaching 50 to 55 mph around Boston and 35 to 40 mph farther inland, the Associated Press reported.

“The decision was made with the safety of fans, staff and everyone involved in the show as the top priority,” the statement continued, adding that fans can now receive refunds for their tickets.

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Music Macklemore announces new Free Palestine tour, after Ed Sheeran tour dismissal Macklemore reveals his Free Palestine tour, a week after he was dismissed from Ed Sheeran’s tour. The tour currently consists of three stops in Europe but will later include U.S. shows, he said.

Sheeran’s Loop tour hits its latest snag after weeks of turmoil. Earlier this month Sheeran and his touring team faced pressure to remove former opening act Macklemore from future shows. The Grammy-winning “Thrift Shop” rapper drew criticism from a handful of Jewish advocacy groups over his pro-Palestinian messaging during his opening sets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Within days of the concerts, Messina Touring dismissed Macklemore from the shows. While Sheeran denied having a role in Macklemore’s departure, he confirmed that he spoke with Kraft, who was among the stadium owners expressing concern about Macklemore’s continued involvement in the tour.

Shortly after Macklemore’s dismissal, the remaining supporting acts for Sheeran’s tour, including Grammy winner Finneas and folk band Beoga (Sheeran’s backing band), quit the Loop tour in solidarity. Sheeran proceeded with his tour over the weekend.

Voices Commentary: Many defended Macklemore for saying ‘Free Palestine.’ Where were they when Melissa Barrera did the same? In recent weeks, a pair of white men have been widely lauded for their solidarity with Palestinians, but let’s not forget about the Latinas in Hollywood who did it first and had a lot more to lose.

News of Sheeran’s canceled shows also comes on the heels of Macklemore’s announcement of his Free Palestine tour. The rapper, who has been a vocal advocate for the Palestinian cause, revealed three concerts set to take place in late October in Dublin, Paris and London. Though additional details have yet to be revealed, Macklemore said he will be joined by artists “who have shown up and used their stages to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

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Macklemore also announced that dates for U.S. tour stops will come in a later announcement and that the entirety of proceeds from his tour will go to a handful of charities supporting the Palestinians amid Israel’s war in Gaza. Macklemore announced last week he would donate all $1 million of his earnings from his time on Sheeran’s tour to numerous pro-Palestinian charities.

Sheeran is next expected to perform Oct. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.