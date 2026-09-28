Rod Stewart says he’s ‘not retiring’ but announces his ‘last tour ever, ever, ever’

Rod Stewart has announced his Final Encore tour in 2027 will be his last ever.

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Rod Stewart is hitting the road one last time.

The British rock icon announced the details of his Final Encore tour on social media Monday. The 2027 tour includes stops across the U.K. and Europe from April through July.

“Ladies and gentlemen, after much deliberation and sadness, I have to announce next year will be my last tour ever, ever, ever,” Stewart said in a video posted Monday to Instagram. “I’m not retiring, but this will be the last rock ‘n’ roll tour. So I want to thank you for everything you’ve given me, and, hopefully, I’ve given you something in return.”

In the accompanying caption, Stewart added he’s “really looking forward to it.”

Music Rod Stewart knows you want to hear the old songs. He’s writing new ones anyway When Rod Stewart is in residence in Los Angeles — which is to say, when he’s not on the road or in his native England or in Palm Beach, Fla., where he owns a third home about a mile up the beach from Donald Trump’s place — the 73-year-old rocker lives in a sprawling and lavishly appointed mansion in Beverly Park.

The “Maggie May” singer is also scheduled to perform a handful of U.S. shows next year, including four stops across Georgia, Mississippi and Florida in March and a two-night stand in Colorado in September.

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“Please come out and see me on the tour, it’s going to be great,” he said in the Instagram video.

In August, Stewart had to abruptly cancel a Cincinnati show at the last minute for a “minor medical procedure.” Days later, his team shared that the 81-year-old rock star successfully underwent “a routine coronary stent procedure” and had to cancel the remainder of his tour and residency dates through September as he recovered.

“Doctors are pleased with his recovery, and Rod is doing very well and has returned to his normal daily activities,” his representatives shared on Instagram then. “On the advice of his doctors, he will take the next four weeks to recuperate and regain full fitness before returning to the stage.”