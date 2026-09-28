Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Music

Taylor Swift passes Beyoncé in number of MTV Video Music Awards, debuts starry ‘Patient Zero’ video

Taylor Swift, in a gown with a black top and white skirt, holds a Moon Person trophy, next to Dakota Johnson
Taylor Swift and Dakota Johnson at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Sept. 27 in Los Angeles.
(Francis Specker / CBS)
By Deborah DayAssistant Editor, Fast Break Desk 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Taylor Swift had a historic night Sunday during the MTV Video Music Awards, surpassing Beyoncé as the most decorated solo artist in VMAs history. Swift, now with 32 Moon Person statues, showed her thanks during the ceremony by debuting the music video for her new single, “Patient Zero.”

The ceremony was broadcast on MTV and CBS from the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

The video, the latest that Swift wrote and directed herself, stars Dakota Johnson, Colin Farrell, Cara Delevingne and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. In a post following the video’s debut, Swift thanked her friends and collaborators.

Advertisement

“I want to thank Dakota and Colin for trusting me with their time, taste, and talent (Giggling with your friend because you’re twinning for an entire shoot was a new and truly delightful experience),” she wrote in an X post. “And Colin’s turn as a villain is even more impressive when you get to be around him. He’s an absolute light and as kind as they come. Cara, thank you for agreeing to play the lusty other woman. That’s what friends are for?”

The video begins with Johnson at a grave site. Swift approaches, beginning a story about being involved with a man “with the devil on his shoulder/under his halo.” The next scene introduces Farrell as the villain in this story. Swift offers her comfort to Johnson, who is revealed to be his latest victim.

Advertisement

“If you’re sick of him, I got you/I was patient zero,” Swift sings, as the video shows a steady decline in the health of Johnson’s character, Farrell’s character gaslighting his beloved and the contentious arc of his previous relationship with Swift. “Patient Zero” eventually reveals a headline about the death of an heiress, contextualizing Swift’s mysterious omnipresence in the couple’s lives. (Spoiler alert: She’s a ghost!)

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kiss after the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

Music

Did this L.A. Times story inspire Taylor Swift’s new single?

Former Times staffer Amy Kaufman’s column might have entered Swift’s songwriting canon, as many of the singer’s fans seem to believe today.

In her post after the video’s airing, Swift also expressed gratitude for the work of three-time Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki (“Gravity”) and two frequent collaborators, production designer Ethan Tobman and editor Chancler Haynes.

“Patient Zero” is one of four bonus tracks off of Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore,” released Thursday.

×

The new video debuted after Johnson awarded her the MTV VMA Artist Director Honors. The songstress’ “The Fate of Ophelia” won video of the year and “Opalite” won for direction.

Madonna kicked off the festivities with Sabrina Carpenter on “Bring Your Love,” which won the night’s best collaboration award, one of several bestowed upon the 68-year-old grand dame of pop music, including artist of the year, dance, cinematography and choreography for “Confessions II — The Film,” as well as long form video and album from the ceremony’s “social categories.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Music

Taylor Swift’s new ‘Encore’ songs, ranked from worst to best

The pop superstar just dropped an expanded edition of 2025’s blockbuster ‘The Life of a Showgirl.’ Here’s a critical rundown of the album’s new songs.

Other winners from the ceremony, which was hosted by Snoop Dogg, included:
New artist, Sienna Spiro
Pop, Lisa for “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi”
Song of the year, BTS for “Swim”
Hip-hop, Cardi B feat. Kehlani for “Safe”
R&B, Bruno Mars for “I Just Might”
Alternative, Olivia Rodrigo for “The Cure”
Latin, Bad Bunny for “Nuevayol”
K-pop, BTS for “Swim”
Country, Ella Langley for “Choosin’ Texas”
Art direction, PinkPantheress for “Stateside + Zara Larsson”
Editing, Sabrina Carpenter for “House Tour”
Visual effects, Ariana Grande for “Hate That I Made You Love Me”
Group (social category), BTS
Song of summer (social category), Ariana Grande for “Hate That I Made You Love Me”
Video vanguard, Nirvana

Advertisement

More to Read

MusicEntertainment & ArtsBreaking News

The biggest entertainment stories

Get our big stories about Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more right in your inbox as soon as they publish.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Deborah Day

Deborah Day is an assistant editor for entertainment news on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. She has worked in a range of online editorial roles, most recently as news editor at Entertainment Weekly’s website; senior editor for TV and streaming on Rotten Tomatoes; executive editor for Premiere’s film website; editor in chief for Dennis Publishing’s digital group, including the websites of Maxim, Stuff, Blender and The Week magazines; and as a contributor on Yahoo, Los Angeles magazine’s website and The Wrap. A native of New Orleans, Day graduated from Louisiana State University’s School of Mass Communication.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Music

Advertisement
Advertisement