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Slinger Francisco, Calypso singer known as the Mighty Sparrow, dies at 91

Mighty Sparrow wearing a light button-down shirt with a patterned tie sings into the microphone he's holding onstage
Mighty Sparrow performs during Harry Belafonte’s 93rd birthday celebration at the Apollo Theater in New York City in 2020.
(Al Pereira / Getty Images)
By Deborah DayAssistant Editor, Fast Break Desk 
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  • The Mighty Sparrow, calypso singer Slinger Francisco, died Sunday at age 91.
  • His fans included late Gen. Colin Powell and Bob Dylan.

“King of Calypso” Slinger Francisco, also known as the Mighty Sparrow, died in New York on Sunday at 91 following a brief illness, according to his daughter, Karen Francisco.

“He was an institution in the entertainment industry, well admired for his skill and finesse as a singer, songwriter and mentor; beloved by many. He was also a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, life partner and friend,” Karen wrote in a Facebook post. “He died peacefully surrounded by family.”

Born on July 9, 1935, in Grand Roy, Grenada, Slinger moved with his family to Trinidad when he was 1 year old, according to his official biography. In the 1960s he moved to New York City, his home for the remainder of his life. He would eventually write more than 500 songs and record more than 70 albums. His notable hits include “Mr. Walker,” “Obeah Wedding,” “Congo Man,” “Phillip, My Dear,” “The Slave” and “Saltfish.” He also recorded a collaboration with Jamaican musician Byron Lee, “Only a Fool Breaks His Own Heart,” a hit in the U.K. and Netherlands, spending 27 weeks on the charts and peaking at No. 2 in 1978.

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Ainsley King, president of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation (TUCO), a nonprofit that represents over 600 Calypso artists, honored Birdie, as the singer was also known, in a statement.

“I recognise Sparrow as a giant whose contribution cannot be measured by awards, titles or recordings alone,” King wrote. “Through his music, he gave voice to the humour, struggles, politics, relationships, social realities and everyday experiences of Caribbean people. His songwriting, delivery, wit and stage presence set standards that generations of calypsonians continue to study and admire.

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2010, file photo, jazz great Sonny Rollins plays during a concert in Tokyo. Rollins, 80, won musician of the year honors at the Jazz Awards, Saturday, June 11, 2011 in New York. (AP Photo/Junji Kurokawa, File)

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“Even as we mourn, we must also celebrate an extraordinary life and ensure that future generations understand the magnitude of the legacy he leaves behind,” she continued. “The voice of the Birdie may be silent, but his songs, stories and contribution to calypso will continue to live.”

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Gen. Colin Powell and Bob Dylan are among Sparrow’s fans, with Powell dubbing him the “Mount Olympus of Calypso.” Dylan celebrated the singer in the notes for a 1985 compilation box set, “Biograph,” in which he said, “As far as concept and intelligence and warring with words, Mighty Sparrow was and probably still is the king … His shows are like prize fights and he always comes out on top, all this and a fifteen or twenty piece band just blasting away … He’s fantastic.”

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Deborah Day

Deborah Day is an assistant editor for entertainment news on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. She has worked in a range of online editorial roles, most recently as news editor at Entertainment Weekly’s website; senior editor for TV and streaming on Rotten Tomatoes; executive editor for Premiere’s film website; editor in chief for Dennis Publishing’s digital group, including the websites of Maxim, Stuff, Blender and The Week magazines; and as a contributor on Yahoo, Los Angeles magazine’s website and The Wrap. A native of New Orleans, Day graduated from Louisiana State University’s School of Mass Communication.

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