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Music

Ella Langley pauses concert to pan bullies: ‘I don’t know if I’m strong enough for this, Lord.’

Ella Langley wears a white floral dress with puffy sleeves while singing into a microphone.
Ella Langley performs during Stars for Second Harvest with Ernest & Friends in June in Nashville.
(Jason Kempin / Getty Images)
Emily St. Martin. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Emily St. Martin
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  • Ella Langley paused a Columbus concert to address the online criticism accompanying her rapid rise.
  • The country star said she was proud of the younger version of herself that critics target.
  • Langley is nearing the end of her 37-stop tour as “Choosin’ Texas” reaches a record-breaking 24 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Ella Langley has some thoughts for her online critics.

The chart-topping country star took a break between songs during a recent Columbus, Ohio, concert to address one of the dark sides of her rapid rise to fame. In a video shared on TikTok, the “Choosin’ Texas” hitmaker said that even growing up in a small town, she’s never experienced such intense commentary on every aspect of her persona.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had more opinions on myself in my life than I have in this last year,” she said. “The way I look, the way I speak, the way I dress, the way I move, the way I sing, the way I write. And at first, it bothered me. I won’t even lie.”

Langley said that initially she was wary of what exactly she’d signed up for, stepping into the public eye. She just wanted to do what she loves: make music.

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Closeup photo of Ella Langley looking over her shoulder for a red carpet portrait.

Music

Ella Langley choosin’ Tucker Wetmore: ‘Choosin’ Texas’ breakout dating fellow singer

Ella Langley has more than a record-breaking hit on her hands. The “Choosin’ Texas” country music breakout is now reportedly in a budding romance with Tucker Wetmore, also a musician.

“If this is what it’s going to be whole entire time, I mean ... I don’t ... know if I’m strong enough for this, Lord,” she told her audience.

The more Langley reflected on the scrutiny, the more she realized that “the girl that they’re kind of picking on is the girl that got me where I’m sitting today.”

“That’s the girl that rode in a 15-passenger van night after night after night. She rode in a Honda Accord, night after night after night, chasing her dream, living on bar food, living on tip-jar money. She didn’t have anything but a dream and the ability to get out and do it every single day,” she continued. “So I’m going to tell you right now, I was proud of that girl that everybody seems to be picking on all the time.”

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Indio, CA - April 24, 2026: Ella Langley performs on the Mane Stage during the opening day of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club, in Indio, CA on April 24, 2026. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & Arts

Ella Langley’s ‘Choosin’ Texas’ broke a major record set by Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

Ella Langley’s ‘Choosin’ Texas’ broke Mariah Carey’s Billboard Hot 100 record, with 23 weeks at No. 1.

Langley is wrapping up her 37-stop Dandelion Tour, which kicked off May 7 in Toledo, Ohio, and concludes Halloween night in St. Paul, Minn. Earlier this year, she made her Stage Coach debut, and it was announced this week that her megahit “Choosin’ Texas” has spent 24 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, surpassing Mariah Carey’s record for “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which held the top spot for 22 weeks.

The country star’s fifth Billboard Hot 100 entry first appeared on the chart in November 2025 — a few weeks after its release. The song became her first to climb the top 10 in January and hit No. 1 in February.

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Emily St. Martin

Emily St. Martin is an entertainment reporter on the Fast Break Desk and writes for the Books desk as well. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she contributed to the New York Times, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, BBC, Vice and Los Angeles Magazine. She also previously worked at the Hollywood Reporter, and served as the digital features editor at Southern California News Group. In 2025, she won first place for best editorial with the L.A. Press Club.

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