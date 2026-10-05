Why Punk Rock Bowling took a year off — and why it’s coming to Los Angeles

Lambrini Girls, who performed at Punk Rock Bowling in 2025, will headline PRB’s Fight to Unite show at the Belasco on Friday.

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When Punk Rock Bowling announced last fall that there would be no Las Vegas festival in 2026, organizers described “unexpected challenges” but left much of the story untold.

After celebrating its 25th edition in 2025, one of the country’s longest-running punk festivals was suddenly taking a year off. The first question to PRB co-founder Shawn Stern was obvious: “After 25 years, did you just feel it was time for a break?”

He did not. It turns out the decision involved more than the loss of the festival’s longtime downtown Las Vegas venue. Organizers were already concerned about another problem that went to the heart of what Punk Rock Bowling had become: getting international bands and fans into the United States.

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“I was wary last year of doing it because of this administration, and we were starting to feel the effects of it in 2025, meaning the immigration madness,” Stern said. “About 15% to 20% of our crowd comes from outside the country.”

The festival was hearing from international attendees reconsidering trips to the United States, while some bands were deciding that touring here had become too difficult or expensive.

“We had a handful of bands that basically just said, ‘We’re not coming.’”

For Punk Rock Bowling, that presented more than a booking problem. International bands and fans have become an important part of the festival’s identity.

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“We get a lot of bands from out of the country. It’s important to us to have that diversity. So what are we going to become?”

Several bands from Mexico canceled, Stern recalled, along with bands from Canada. Conversations about booking international acts for the following year were becoming increasingly difficult.

“Do we want to be like the one or two other punk festivals in this country that’s almost all Southern California bands? No.”

Then came another problem: the festival’s longtime Las Vegas venue. Organizers had been unable to renew their contract, and Stern suspected something was happening behind the scenes.

“I had a pretty good suspicion something was up because I hadn’t renewed my contract, and they were sort of ducking me.”

Eventually, he began hearing that the venue was going to close.

“So, our choices were limited. Immigration mess, and then the venue was closing down.”

But Punk Rock Bowling isn’t sitting out 2026 entirely.

Shawn Stern (right) playing with his band Youth Brigade at Punk Rock Bowling in 2021. (Jason Cook)

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Bringing PRB to Los Angeles

On Friday and Saturday, Punk Rock Bowling will bring Fight to Unite to the Belasco in downtown Los Angeles, with 32 bands performing across three stages.

“We have been talking all year about bringing the Punk Rock Bowling community together in L.A. since we didn’t have the festival this year,” Stern said. “With all of the chaos being perpetrated by this administration over the past 20 months, we felt a musical celebration in the face of adversity would be welcome.”

A portion of every ticket sold will benefit Siempre Unidos LA, a grassroots nonprofit assisting immigrant families affected by Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and deportations through food, emergency assistance, legal referrals and community support.

“Donating to a grassroots organization helping immigrants cope with the madness of masked government agents terrorizing people is something we believe in,” Stern said. “The founders of PRB and many of the people we work with are immigrants, and we believe no one is ‘illegal,’ and the vast majority of people living in this country are immigrants or descendants of immigrants.”

“This country has long been a refuge for people escaping persecution, and immigrants have had a huge impact on the success of whatever ‘democracy’ still exists in America.”

Friday’s 16-band lineup is headed by Lambrini Girls, Spiritual Cramp and Surfbort, with Generación Suicida, Pistol Grip and Toy Guitar among the other acts.

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Saturday celebrates the 35th anniversary of Fat Wreck Chords, with Dillinger Four, Teenage Bottlerocket, Dead to Me, Swingin’ Utters, Codefendants, Cobra Skulls, Nerf Herder, Get Dead, and others. Whether Fight to Unite leads to more PRB events in Los Angeles remains to be seen.

“It really depends on how this one is received,” Stern said. “If it goes well and people would like us to do more, we are always open to that.”

A crowd surfer at Punk Rock Bowling 2025

What happens next?

Fight to Unite might appear to be a substitute for the missing Las Vegas festival, but bringing Punk Rock Bowling to Los Angeles has been discussed for years.

“We have discussed having a festival in Los Angeles since before COVID,” Stern said. “Punk Rock Bowling is a DIY festival that was created by musicians for musicians who have been involved in this community since the late ’70s.”

That history continues to shape the organizers’ approach.

“We’re musicians who’ve been part of this scene for years, and we build every show the way we’d want to experience it, as fans first.”

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As for 2027 and whether Punk Rock Bowling will return to Las Vegas, Stern isn’t ready to make an announcement. For now, there is Los Angeles. And while the future location of Punk Rock Bowling remains unsettled, Stern made clear that preserving the community that grew around it remains central to whatever comes next.

“We are working on it, and when we have news, we will announce it through our mailing list and social media.”