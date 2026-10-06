Sheryl Crow headlines the first ‘Live on Sunset’ event November 14

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The Sunset Strip, will see Sheryl Crow play a free concert on November 14 as part of the newly minted concert series Live on Sunset. The one-day event takes place on Sunset Boulevard between Doheny Drive and San Vicente Boulevard, and is free with online registration. Diverse and multi-generational musical acts Local Natives, Empress Of, Grace Bowers, Doug Locke, and Mia Moretti will also perform.

Grammy-winner Sheryl Crow, who moved to Los Angeles in the late ‘80s, says, “the intimate venues in West Hollywood will always hold a special place in my heart because they’re where I figured out who I was as an artist.” She adds, “It feels right to bring these new songs to the same place where the old ones found their first audience.” Crow’s 12th album, “Pick You Up,” drops October 9.

Live on Sunset is distinct from the previous Sunset Strip Music Festival, which was a ticketed event, and ran for seven years, ending in 2014. That Fest used the Whisky a Go Go, The Roxy and The Viper Room as its main venues where acts like Linkin Park, Bang Tango and Steve Aoki performed . The City of West Hollywood contracted both Sunset Boulevard events, and Live On Sunset is produced by JJLA, the events and entertainment agency behind OUTLOUD Music Festival at WeHo Pride.

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Live on Sunset will include outdoor activations, food and beverages, and corridor-wide fan engagement. The Roxy and Whisky, which are currently not part of Live on Sunset, have shows listed on their calendars for November 14.

“The Sunset Strip is constantly evolving, but music has always been part of its heartbeat,” City of West Hollywood Mayor John Heilman told the Times. “Live On Sunset is about celebrating that legacy while carrying it forward.”

While live music fans decry the state of The Strip, and the closing/relocating of The Viper Room—its location becoming part of an 11-story mixed used redevelopment project—Heilman told the Times that, “The City of West Hollywood is deeply committed to supporting the businesses, venues, artists, and cultural institutions that make the Sunset Strip unlike anywhere else in the world. Places change, buildings evolve, and new chapters begin, but the Strip’s creative energy has endured for generations. We want to make sure live music remains an essential part of its future.”

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The 1.7 mile Sunset Strip was once part of unincorporated Los Angeles, but was incorporated by the City of West Hollywood in 1984, at the height of the rock and metal explosion at clubs and nightspots including Gazzarri’s, The Whisky and the Rainbow Bar & Grill.

“Sheryl Crow is a perfect fit to headline Live On Sunset,” Heilman says. “She has her own history here, performing in West Hollywood and on the Sunset Strip early in her career. It’s an honor to welcome her back.”

For information and free registration, which begins October 14, visit: https://liveonsunsetweho.com/