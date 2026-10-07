Aerosmith will play the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 29 and Nov. 1

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Aerosmith is mounting a comeback. Again.

Two years after the long-running rock band said it was retiring from the road, Aerosmith announced Wednesday that it will reconvene to play two shows at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 29 and Nov. 1.

The shows — billed as California, Dream On after the band’s early ’70s hit “Dream On” — will feature a wide variety of guests, including the Black Crowes, Run DMC, Heart, Billy Idol, Slash and Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses and Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers. Andrew Watt, Eric Church, Jerry Cantrell, Sammy Hagar and Tom Morello are also slated to appear, along with other artists. In a statement, the band said additional guests would be announced in the weeks to come.

The Bowl shows will mark the first band’s first appearances after abruptly retiring in 2024 after lead singer Steven Tyler sustained an injury to his larynx three shows into their final tour in 2023 that was not expected to fully heal.

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Tyler has occasionally returned to the stage since retiring, including an appearance with Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and rock singer Yungblud at the MTV Video Music Awards, as well as at Ozzy Osbourne’s final show. In November, Aerosmith released a new five-song EP with Yungblud.

Perry’s current all-star band, the Joe Perry Project — featuring the Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson and Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford — continues to tour.

