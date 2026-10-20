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Muna ‘all safe’ after band’s tour bus catches fire in Burbank

Josette Maskin, Katie Gavin and Naomi McPherson of Muna are dressed in black in front of the Grammy Museum press wall.
Josette Maskin, Katie Gavin and Naomi McPherson of Muna are “all safe” after their tour bus caught fire.
(Alison Buck / Getty Images for the Recording Academy)
Tracy Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tracy Brown
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The members of the L.A. indie-pop group Muna are “all safe” after their tour bus caught fire Monday morning.

“[M]any personal items were lost but we’re all safe, thank goodness,” the band posted to its Instagram on Monday. The caption accompanied an aerial image of the group as seen on KTLA.

Muna’s tour bus caught fire on the southbound 5 Freeway in Burbank, according to the local news station, leading to several lanes of the high-speed roadway being shut down. The incident occurred hours after the band performed at Stanford’s Frost Amphitheater on Sunday.

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Los Angeles, CA: July 15, 2022: L.A. pop trio MUNA, USC college friends-turned-queer idols, who got a new lease on life after leaving RCA and signing to Phoebe Bridgers' label Saddest Factory. The band is comprised of Katie Gavin, Josette Maskin, and Naomi McPherson. All members use they/them pronouns. Their indie label debut, MUNA, has just dropped, enjoying much fanfare in the final days of Pride Month. (CREDIT: Emily Monforte / For The Times)

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How queer indie-pop trio Muna made the most of a second chance

The L.A. band overcame intra-band romantic entanglements and being dropped by its label to make one of the summer’s breakout albums.

The bus driver was reportedly not aware that the vehicle was on fire when California Highway Patrol received a call about a burning bus at approximately 8:20 a.m. The Burbank Fire Department was able to put out the fire after the bus pulled over just past the Buena Vista Street offramp. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, per KTLA.

Comprising lead singer Katie Gavin, lead guitarist Josette Maskin and multi-instrumentalist Naomi McPherson, Muna formed in 2013 after the trio met as students at USC. The band is on its Gets So Hot tour in support of its fourth album, “Dancing on the Wall.”

Muna is known for political advocacy and being outspoken on issues including queer liberation, anti-capitalism and support for Palestinians. The band tackles a number of these themes on the album.

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“I think we’re all very politically minded individuals,” McPherson said in a May interview with WBUR. “We live our politics in our creative pursuits as well, as most people with marginalized identities kind of inevitably end up doing. You can’t help but be political.”

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Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering television, film and other pop culture.

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