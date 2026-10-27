Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Music

Tom Jones postpones L.A. and San Diego shows because of ‘bad case of the flu’

Tom Jones singing into a microphone
Tom Jones has postponed his L.A. and San Diego concerts because of illness.
(Jonathan Short / Invision / Associated Press)
Tracy Brown. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tracy Brown
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Tom Jones has postponed two California concerts after coming down with a “bad case of the flu.”

Hours before he was expected to take the stage on Monday at the Greek Theatre, the Welsh crooner announced on Instagram that he was rescheduling his L.A. and San Diego concerts on doctor’s orders.

“I’ve had a great time these last few weeks, completing 20 shows and singing for wonderful audiences across the USA, but unexpectedly I’ve been hit with a bad case of the flu,” Jones wrote. “Following doctor’s advice, I unfortunately have to reschedule tonight’s show in Los Angeles and tomorrow’s show in San Diego.”

Advertisement
Tom Jones in a suit standing in front of a will with The Voice UK logo

Television

Tom Jones says he was fired from ‘The Voice UK’ because of ‘financial difficulty with insurance’

Tom Jones says he didn’t want to leave ‘The Voice UK,’ but ITV told him he is not returning as a coach due to ‘financial difficulty with insurance.’

Monday’s Greek Theatre show will now happen on Nov. 4. His show at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park has been postponed until Nov. 3.

According to the Instagram statement, all tickets for the original shows will be honored for the new dates. Those who are unable to attend the rescheduled concerts are advised to request a refund through the original point of purchase.

The 86-year-old “It’s Not Unusual” singer is on the tail end of his “Come Gather Round Tour.” His San Francisco show on Nov. 1 was expected to be the finale, but the tour will now wrap in L.A. Jones is scheduled to perform next at Yaamava’ Theater on Thursday.

Advertisement

“I’m truly sorry for any inconvenience caused,” Jones said. “I look forward to seeing you all soon.”

More to Read

MusicEntertainment & ArtsBreaking News

The biggest entertainment stories

Get our big stories about Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more right in your inbox as soon as they publish.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Tracy Brown

Tracy Brown is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering television, film and other pop culture.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Music

Advertisement
Advertisement