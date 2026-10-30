Phoebe Bridgers, My Chemical Romance and all your Halloween club needs

Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance performs on stage at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

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Halloween in Los Angeles is not just Gay Christmas — it’s become a pretty exceptional weekend for music, with top touring acts planning blowout stands around the occasion. While the weekend might be a little soggy weather-wise, here are a few of the better shows and club nights to plan your costumes around.

Phoebe Bridgers

You don’t wear a custom Thom Browne crystal skeleton suit to the Grammys unless you have a deep bench of spooky gear. Bridgers’ three shows at the Intuit Dome this weekend, supporting her expansive LP “Lost Weekend,” secure her status as a stadium-caliber star with a subculture all her own. Intuit Dome, Friday through Sunday.

My Chemical Romance

It’s never not Halloween for My Chem lifers, but there’s no band better equipped for the occasion fresh off a full revisit of their 2006 LP “The Black Parade.” They also have a new short film with Bridgers and Billie Eilish and reportedly a comeback album in the works. Hollywood Bowl, Friday and Saturday.

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‘Weird Al’ Yankovic

Pop’s finest satirist had his Hollywood star turn with 1989’s “UHF,” where he played an amateur TV station manager going off the rails. Yankovic revisits the cult classic with a screening set to a live-soundtrack performance. Greek Theatre, Saturday.

Origin

The new Arts District electronic music venue, an ambitious bet on DTLA’s eventual revival, formally debuts to the city with this block party featuring French duo the Blaze, Dirtybird don Claude VonStroke and a tribute to the late “Nightcall” producer Kavinsky. (There’s also an Arcade Fire DJ set, pending your interest in their comeback.) Origin, Saturday.

Freakquencies

A chain-smoking electroclash-y DJ in a slim-cut suit playing the Roosevelt Hotel? Close enough — welcome back Teddy’s circa 2006. The Dare’s Freakquencies party has a pretty savvy lineup, with freshly-minted pop star Tinashe, buzzy duo Frost Children, Dorian Electra and Kenny Beats on decks. Roosevelt Hotel, Saturday.

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Rave to the Grave

Lights Down Low wrangles a bill right at home on a Berlin bender — Avalon Emerson (who has a great pop project too), Sextile, Ellen Allien, Effy and Johnny from the industrial-noise combo Health. TBA, Saturday.

Entertainment & Arts Janelle Monáe wants to be L.A.’s reigning Halloween queen Once again, Janelle Monáe brings Halloween festivities to Los Angeles, from Hollywood Forever to USC to a secret party location. Her hope is to bring people together over a shared love of creative expression.

Escape

The Great Pumpkin of SoCal mega EDM events this season, this Insomniac institution has all the usual heavy hitters (Zedd, Nina Kraviz, Disco Lines, Cloonee). NOS Events Center, Saturday.

Expression

Yamashiro is an old Hollywood dame that should be more of a nightlife destination. Scene vets Dave Aju, Heidi Lawden and Masha Mar are the ones to do it. Yamashiro, Saturday.

Mayan Warrior

One of Burning Man’s A-list art cars and roving dance music institutions rolls it up to Grand Park, with dancing room for the whole postapocalyptic polycule. Grand Park, Saturday.

