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Music

Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil’s girlfriend arrested for domestic assault

Vince Neil, right, and Rain Andreani stand beside each other inn front of a backdrop
Vince Neil, right, and Rain Andreani arrive at the world premiere of “The Dirt” on Monday, March 18, 2019, at ArcLight Hollywood in Los Angeles.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)
By Deborah DayAssistant Editor, Fast Break Desk 
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  • Rainbow Hannah Andreani, girlfriend of Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil, was arrested in Tennessee on suspicion of domestic assault after allegedly striking him.
  • Andreani was released on $5,000 bond and is due in court Dec. 3.

The girlfriend of Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil was arrested Sunday for reportedly striking the singer.

Rainbow Hannah Andreani, 45, was booked in Williamson County, Tenn., for alleged domestic assault, according to arrest records viewed by the Los Angeles Times. Andreani posted a $5,000 bond and was released Monday. She is due in court Dec. 3, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx, left, Mick Mars, Tommy Lee and Vince Neil celebrate the ending of another concert as the audience cheers at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore., on July 22, 2015.

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Andreani’s arrest occurred after she allegedly hit Neil, 65, TMZ reported.

The makeup artist, who goes by “Rain Hannah,” and Neil have been in a relationship since 2011, according to People. In 2025, she was aboard Neil’s Learjet when it was involved in a fatal crash in Scottsdale, Ariz. The aircraft left the runway when landing, collided with a parked plane and killed one pilot. Neil was not on the plane.

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Rainbow "Rain" Andreani
Rainbow “Rain” Andreani
(Williamson County, Tenn., Sheriff’s Dept.)

Neil wrapped up a 34-date North American tour on Sept. 26 in Washington with his Mötley Crüe bandmates, bassist Nikki Sixx, drummer Tommy Lee and guitarist John 5, who joined the group after Mick Mars’ 2022 departure. The Return of the Carnival of Sins tour celebrated two milestones for the band: the 20th anniversary of the 2005-2006 Carnival of Sins tour and the band’s 45th anniversary.

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Deborah Day

Deborah Day is an assistant editor for entertainment news on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. She has worked in a range of online editorial roles, most recently as news editor at Entertainment Weekly’s website; senior editor for TV and streaming on Rotten Tomatoes; executive editor for Premiere’s film website; editor in chief for Dennis Publishing’s digital group, including the websites of Maxim, Stuff, Blender and The Week magazines; and as a contributor on Yahoo, Los Angeles magazine’s website and The Wrap. A native of New Orleans, Day graduated from Louisiana State University’s School of Mass Communication.

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