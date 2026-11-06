Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil’s girlfriend arrested for domestic assault

Vince Neil, right, and Rain Andreani arrive at the world premiere of “The Dirt” on Monday, March 18, 2019, at ArcLight Hollywood in Los Angeles.

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The girlfriend of Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil was arrested Sunday for reportedly striking the singer.

Rainbow Hannah Andreani, 45, was booked in Williamson County, Tenn., for alleged domestic assault, according to arrest records viewed by the Los Angeles Times. Andreani posted a $5,000 bond and was released Monday. She is due in court Dec. 3, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Andreani’s arrest occurred after she allegedly hit Neil, 65, TMZ reported.

The makeup artist, who goes by “Rain Hannah,” and Neil have been in a relationship since 2011, according to People. In 2025, she was aboard Neil’s Learjet when it was involved in a fatal crash in Scottsdale, Ariz. The aircraft left the runway when landing, collided with a parked plane and killed one pilot. Neil was not on the plane.

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Rainbow “Rain” Andreani (Williamson County, Tenn., Sheriff’s Dept.)

Neil wrapped up a 34-date North American tour on Sept. 26 in Washington with his Mötley Crüe bandmates, bassist Nikki Sixx, drummer Tommy Lee and guitarist John 5, who joined the group after Mick Mars’ 2022 departure. The Return of the Carnival of Sins tour celebrated two milestones for the band: the 20th anniversary of the 2005-2006 Carnival of Sins tour and the band’s 45th anniversary.