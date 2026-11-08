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Macklemore accuses L.A.-area venues of rejecting ‘Free Palestine’ concerts

Kia Forum in 2022 in Inglewood.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-SEPTEMBER 12, 2018: Wendy Lee, business reporter, Los Angeles Times
By Wendy Lee
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Grammy Award-winning artist Macklemore said he is getting pushback from concert venues as he brings his Free Palestine benefit concerts to the U.S.

The rapper behind hits including “Thrift Shop” and “Can’t Hold Us” said on Instagram that nine U.S. venues told him in mid-September that they had available dates for concerts, but “once they found out these were my benefit shows for Palestine, those dates were suddenly off the table. The doors were closed.”

Macklemore performs onstage with one arm flung out.
Macklemore performs in 2024 in Australia.
(Morgan Hancock / Getty Images)
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The nine venues include Inglewood’s Kia Forum, L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena and Madison Square Garden in New York.

Earlier this year, Macklemore said he was removed from Ed Sheeran’s Loop tour after venue owners told Sheeran they would not host him at their stadiums if Macklemore was still part of the concert. Sheeran has said his promoters made the decision, according to the BBC.

Macklemore launched his Free Palestine tour in October, playing in Dublin, Paris and London. The concert proceeds benefit organizations supporting the Palestinian movement, according to the tour’s website.

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A burnt Kiddush Cup in a house damaged by Hamas militants is seen in Kibbutz Be'eri, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

Hollywood Inc.

How the Israel-Hamas war is dividing Hollywood

For the entertainment industry, which has already been roiled this year by a bitter, historic double strike of writers and actors, the outbreak of violence has created a new set of fault lines.

A couple holding a Palestinian flag shows off the outfits they're wearing to match.
Fans pose as they make their way into the “Macklemore & Friends “Free Palestine” Tour last month at Wembley Arena in London.
(Alberto Pezzali / Getty Images)

Representatives for the Kia Forum and AEG, which owns Crypto.com Arena, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

MSG Entertainment, which owns Madison Square Garden, said that Macklemore is “not an arena level act.”

“We have some of the busiest venues in the world with extremely limited availability,” MSG Entertainment, said in a statement.

Spokespeople for the talent agency that reps Macklemore did not immediately return a request for comment.

Macklemore in a white shirt, sunglasses and bandana singing into a microphone against a dark backdrop.

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Macklemore announces new Free Palestine tour, after Ed Sheeran tour dismissal

Macklemore reveals his Free Palestine tour, a week after he was dismissed from Ed Sheeran’s tour. The tour currently consists of three stops in Europe but will later include U.S. shows, he said.

Weighing in on the Palestinian issue can be a sensitive subject in Hollywood, as some people in the entertainment industry have received backlash on their social media posts on the topic.

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Aerial view of Crypto.com Arena and L.A. Live.
Aerial view of Crypto.com Arena and the L.A. Live sports and entertainment district.
(AEG)

In 2023, a prominent agent at Creative Artists Agency stepped aside from her leadership roles at the company after she reposted inflammatory comments on Instagram calling Israel’s response to Hamas “genocide.” That same year, actor Melissa Barrera was dropped from her role in “Scream VII” after she shared pro-Palestinian statements on Instagram.

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Wendy Lee

Wendy Lee is an entertainment business reporter, covering streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. She also writes about podcasting services, digital media and talent agencies.

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