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Music

2027 Coachella lineup: Dua Lipa, SZA, Tame Impala will headline

SZA, Tame Impala and Dua Lipa
SZA, from left, Tame Impala and Dua Lipa.
(Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET; Don Arnold / Getty Images; Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times music critic Mikael Wood
By Mikael Wood
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It’s official. Following weeks of leaks and speculation, Coachella dropped it’s lineup Tuesday night with SZA, Tame Impala and Dua Lipa atop the bill of the twin weekends of the festival, which happen at the Empire Polo Club in Indio April 9-11 and 16-18, 2027.

In May, general admission passes had started at $599 and went up to $699 for Weekend 1 and $549-$649 for Weekend 2 for the advance sale. They sold out within hours, leaving fans to join a waiting list.

However, if you miss out on passes, Coachella recently extended its deal with YouTube to livestream the event through 2030.

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Day 2 of weekend one at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio in 2026.
A view from the Ferris Wheel on day 2 of weekend one at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Saturday, April 11, 2026.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

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Mikael Wood

Mikael Wood is pop music critic for the Los Angeles Times.

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