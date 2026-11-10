2027 Coachella lineup: Dua Lipa, SZA, Tame Impala will headline

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It’s official. Following weeks of leaks and speculation, Coachella dropped it’s lineup Tuesday night with SZA, Tame Impala and Dua Lipa atop the bill of the twin weekends of the festival, which happen at the Empire Polo Club in Indio April 9-11 and 16-18, 2027.

In May, general admission passes had started at $599 and went up to $699 for Weekend 1 and $549-$649 for Weekend 2 for the advance sale. They sold out within hours, leaving fans to join a waiting list.

However, if you miss out on passes, Coachella recently extended its deal with YouTube to livestream the event through 2030.

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