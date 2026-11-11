Chris Brown and Usher’s recently added SoFi show now canceled amid stars’ reported beef

Chris Brown, left, and Usher began their joint tour in June and are expected to play a show at SoFi Stadium next week.

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Chris Brown and Usher pulled the plug on a pair of shows in their joint R&B: Raymond & Brown tour, including one of two shows at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium next week.

The Grammy-winning — and allegedly feuding — musicians will no longer perform at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 16 nor at Miami Garden‘s Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 6. Those concerts were part of a tour expansion that concert promoter Live Nation announced in August but no longer appear on the tour’s website. Ticketmaster has marked those events as canceled.

Neither representatives for Brown, Usher nor Live Nation immediately responded on Wednesday to The Times’ request for comment. The Raymond & Brown Tour (the title references the singers’ legal last names) kicked off in June and is expected to end Dec. 12 in Tampa, Fla.

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The latest shift in tour plans comes amid reported tensions between its headliners. Usher and Brown allegedly engaged in a backstage argument ahead of their much-delayed show in Atlanta last week, according to TMZ. Usher and Brown reportedly argued about when to start the show because traffic around the Mercedes-Benz Stadium caused fans to turn up late. Usher reportedly wanted to carry on with the show while Brown wanted to wait for fans. That concert allegedly did not begin until 10 p.m., sparking speculation among fans of beef behind the scenes, according to TMZ. The co-headliners reportedly still have yet to make amends.

Before the suspected tensions in Atlanta, the singers’ tour had previously been subject to cancellations amid Brown’s legal troubles across the pond. Usher and Brown called off four shows last month around the date of Brown’s sentencing in his U.K. trial. Brown pleaded guilty in July to beating a music producer with a bottle of tequila at a London nightclub in 2023. He was sentenced Oct. 26 to eight months in prison, but that order was suspended for a year.

The Raymond & Brown Tour is expected to continue Wednesday for its final show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the Atlanta area and come to SoFi Stadium on Nov. 15. Usher and Brown are also scheduled to play two shows in Miami Gardens on Dec. 3 and 5 before ending the tour in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium the following week.

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The duo previously played two concerts at SoFi Stadium in September.