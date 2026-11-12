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Music

Duran Duran’s Roger Taylor steps down, retires from playing drums

Roger Taylor, wearing a black shirt and jacket.
Roger Taylor of Duran Duran attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles in 2022.
(Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)
By Deborah DayAssistant Editor, Fast Break Desk 
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  • Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor is retiring from playing because of his worsening tinnitus.
  • A founding-era member of the British pop-rock band, Taylor leaves after a successful U.K. and European tour, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction and a return to the studio.

A founding-era member of English pop-rock band Duran Duran is stepping away from the gig. Roger Taylor will hang up his drumsticks following a diagnosis of tinnitus, which has worsened of late, the band announced on its website and socials.

“This is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make,” Taylor said in a statement. “Playing drums in this band has been the joy of my life, and I’ll never be able to properly thank the fans for the love they’ve shown us over the years. But the truth is that my tinnitus has been getting steadily worse, and I’ve reached the point where I must now listen to my body and my doctors.”

Five men in 1980s-style clothing are seen from shoulders up grouped in a circle.
British band Duran Duran photographed in London in 1981: (clockwise from top left) Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon, Andy Taylor, Roger Taylor and John Taylor.
(Michael Putland / Getty Images)
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Founded in Birmingham in 1978 by keyboardist Nick Rhodes and bassist John Taylor, Duran Duran welcomed its remaining core members in 1980 when Roger, along with Simon Le Bon on vocals and Andy Taylor on guitar, joined the group. (Roger, John and Andy are not related.) Duran Duran would go on to become a leading band in the “New Romantic” movement with hits including “Planet Earth,” “Girls on Film,” “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Rio,” “Union of the Snake,” “The Wild Boys,” “Notorious” and “The Reflex,” which hit No. 1 in the U.S. along with their title track on the 1985 James Bond film soundtrack, “A View to a Kill.”

Duran Duran's Andy Taylor walks and smiles while wearing a black bucket hat and jacket and a brown and black shirt

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“Figuring out the timing of all of this has not been easy,” Roger said, “but I’m going out on a real high. We’ve just returned from a hugely successful UK and European tour, which followed our second headline show at BST Hyde Park, our induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and a return to the studio with Nile Rodgers. I couldn’t have asked for a better final chapter, with so many special moments that I’ll treasure forever. I move on with enormous pride, and with nothing but love for Simon, Nick and John.”

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Le Bon, Rhodes and John Taylor added: “Roger is our brother. His drumming helped define the sound of Duran Duran from the very beginning and having him back with us since 2001 has been incredibly important to us all. We completely support his decision and wish him health and happiness. He will always be part of this family, while we continue exploring new and exciting projects with the band.”

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Deborah Day

Deborah Day is an assistant editor for entertainment news on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. She has worked in a range of online editorial roles, most recently as news editor at Entertainment Weekly’s website; senior editor for TV and streaming on Rotten Tomatoes; executive editor for Premiere’s film website; editor in chief for Dennis Publishing’s digital group, including the websites of Maxim, Stuff, Blender and The Week magazines; and as a contributor on Yahoo, Los Angeles magazine’s website and The Wrap. A native of New Orleans, Day graduated from Louisiana State University’s School of Mass Communication.

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