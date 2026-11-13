From L.A. dance studios to festival headliners: Ateez reflects on its full-circle moment

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When Ateez first arrived in Los Angeles from South Korea in 2018, they were aspiring K-pop idols who were still only learning their craft and unsure what the future had in store for them.

From humble beginnings training at Movement Lifestyle and Millennium Dance Complex, Ateez have gone on to headline arenas and stadiums across the city and established themselves as one of the biggest K-pop groups in the world.

The eight-member K-pop unit — made up of Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho — have headlined festivals, accumulated billions of streams and transcended the genre with viral songs and dances such as “Bad” and “Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers).”

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Marking another milestone in their careers, Ateez headlined their first outdoor festival in L.A. with the inaugural two-day K-pop music festival 82 World at Los Angeles State Historic Park in October.

Following their performance, Hongjoong, San, Mingi and Jongho of Ateez sat down with The Times to discuss their comeback with their 15th mini-album, “Golden Hour: Part.6,” out Friday.

The excitement about the album was palpable, as San and Jongho couldn’t hold back their dance moves while discussing songs like “Up” and “Drip.” The album sees Ateez experiment with genres, such as heavy trap, while incorporating familiar elements that have made them so popular over the years.

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How was the performance at 82 World?

San: It’d been over a year since our last show in L.A., so it was special, and the fans were full of energy as we hadn’t seen them for so long.

How have these big performances, like 82 World or headlining at BMO Stadium, helped you grow as performers?

San: I think the most important thing that we’ve gained from these big performances is confidence. We have been performing on bigger stages and meeting more Atiny — the fandom name — and this made us enjoy performing more.

Did this feel like a full-circle moment, as you’re headlining a festival in the city you trained in?

Hongjoong: We have been to L.A. a lot of times, but this is the first time we’ve had a big outdoor performance in L.A. This felt like a full-circle moment. Also, the fact that we got to perform “From” at the end of the show, which is a song that we made in L.A., made it even more special.

What are your memories of recording “From”?

Hongjoong: When we recorded “From,” it was our pre-debut song, so it was before all of this happened. So getting the chance to perform this in front of the fans who we thought about whilst writing the song made it even more special.

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What did you learn from training in L.A. that perhaps you couldn’t have just picked up in Seoul?

Mingi: The thing that I learned the most in L.A. is about showmanship. There’s a lot of freedom and happiness on stage.

How did you feel that freedom in the studio when recording in L.A.?

Mingi: Rather than in the studio, it was something I learned to express whilst on stage. But as we travel to different countries and cities, I picked up bits and pieces from each place, so it wasn’t just from L.A.

What energy does L.A. bring you?

Jongho: It’s not just the concerts; it’s the fact we have beautiful weather in L.A., too, and that gives me a lot of energy. Also, on my way to the concerts, I love looking at the beautiful scenery, and everything here is a little bit brighter.

Did you have any favorite places you liked to go while training?

Hongjoong: When we first came to L.A., we were just there to train, so we didn’t really go to any special places. We would just go to places near the dance studio to get sandwiches during our break. We would just try anything during that time.

How will “Golden Hour: Part.6” show a new side of Ateez from what we’ve seen recently?

Hongjoong: Of all the “Golden Hour” installments, this feels like the most Ateez and the most representative of what we want to express. We’ve also tried a lot of different genres throughout the “Golden Hour” and “Treasure” series, so we’re bringing them together for this mini-album.

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What was that like, experimenting in the studio and bringing all these sounds together?

San: We’re thankful that we have the freedom to try all of these different genres. There was an opportunity to explore the different music tastes of Atiny and what sounds they liked, and that helped us grow as artists. It was a good challenge to experiment.

Congratulations on the eighth anniversary. How does this album celebrate your anniversary, and why is this a special milestone?

Mingi: The fact that we’ve stayed together for eight years is a gift in itself, and we’re thankful for that. Also, we were able to grow together and share these experiences in such a short time, which is a blessing. We are looking forward to our ninth, 10th and 20th anniversaries.

Is there any moment in your eight years that you wish you could relive?

Jongho: Rather than one specific moment, every moment that we’ve been able to live through these eight years has been special. We just want to enjoy every moment and connect with the fans for a long time.

One of the biggest moments must have been your first show, which was at the Globe Theatre in L.A. in 2019. How did that feel?

San: We went in not knowing much. We didn’t know how many people would turn up, but from the first moment we were able to hit the stage and connect with Atiny, we started to feel more confident. Our first show was in L.A., and people from all different cultures and backgrounds were coming from different places. The fact that they were able to sing with us as one and sing in Korean and all our songs from the beginning to the end was a beautiful memory that I still cherish.

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You go through lots of training, but what did you learn from that first show that you couldn’t have prepared for?

Mingi: The thing I learned the most was how to connect with the fans and get them as excited as us. It’s like a symbiotic energy. With every concert and every moment, I’m always learning how to get fans more excited, how to communicate with them and make sure they enjoy it from the start until the very end.

Is there anything you wish you had known before debuting that would have helped you prepare differently?

Jongho: We always used to beat ourselves up when things didn’t go as planned, even if it was just a little mistake or it wasn’t as perfect as we had imagined. It meant that we couldn’t always enjoy the moment. Now, we try to enjoy the moment, and then we review our performances afterward and we can adjust that for the next show or project.

How does “Up” reflect the sound and energy of the new mini-album?

Hongjoong: One of the reasons that we were able to get a lot of attention early in our careers was that we had a signature energy in our songs and performances. We think that “Up” carries this same energy, but as we’ve been on this road for eight years, it has a more mature sound. It’s something that people have missed from Ateez, but it is also a culmination of our eight years of experience.

In a similar way, what did you want to express with “Drip”?

Hongjoong: “Drip” has a heavy trap sound that we’ve never really explored before. As we’ve mentioned, “Golden Hour” is all about bringing new sounds and energies.

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How did that new heavy trap sound feel in the studio?

Jongho: At first, when I heard the song, I thought, “Oh, my God! How am I going to make my voice match with this rhythm?” But from the moment I hit the studio and started recording, I was taken by the rhythm and started moving along to the beat, and it was a really fun recording experience.

Congratulations on the success of “Bad.” What has it been like to see a song transcend the genre and become so popular?

San: We received a lot of love from “Bad.” With all of that love, we want to give back with better performances. ... We want to give back all of the love, support and attention.

There was a great music video with Chase Infiniti. What was it like to work with her on that?

Hongjoong: When we were in the early stages of planning for the music video, we knew that her role was going to be really important for this video, so we were really eager to have her involved. She was very professional and dedicated to always doing her best. She also brought a great energy to the set and gave each one of us really positive vibes. We are really grateful that she was with us and she is a big part of why “Bad” was such a great success.

Collaborating and working with Chase, what new perspective did you learn about Atiny and your fandom?

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Hongjoong: Chase was actually the first Atiny to hear the song, as she needed to hear it for the music video. Also, since she had a dancing part, she also needed to look at the performance. She was really excited about it, so we knew the reaction from Atiny would be the same. She was really proud of being an Atiny and was talking about it and happy about being part of the fandom. We are very proud of her and the way that she has been able to grow that much as a great actress. We are really looking forward to what she’s going to do in the future.

