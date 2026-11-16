Fans of current music and fashion know that November in L.A. isn’t just fall, it’s Flog Gnaw season. As thousands of faithful fans of rapper Tyler, the Creator’s annual two-day Camp Flog Gnaw can attest, it is a time for celebrating our city as a center of hypebeast culture and to also enjoy a big weekend of the many different shades and textures of hip-hop, R&B, rock, electronic music and more in the festival grounds of Dodger Stadium. This year’s fest on Saturday and Sunday had a stacked lineup of big names from Don Toliver to Lola Young and Turnstile with Tyler bringing everything to a roaring close on Sunday night. Here’s our recap of the best things we saw this year.

Don Toliver’s set is a “Party With the Boys”

Just one day before he closed out Camp Flog Gnaw on Saturday night, Don Toliver told radio host Zane Lowe that his highly anticipated sixth studio album, “Nitrous,” is nearly finished and shared a new track titled “ Party W ith the Boys .” If fans hadn’t already heard the melodic, psychedelic-trap record embedded with arcade-like synths before his headlining set, it was likely stuck in their heads by the time they left.

“I’m about to drop an album, and I just want to play my song,” Toliver told the audience before dropping for a third time. At one point, a group of people, disguised in blinding white hazmat suits to match the all-white stage design, appeared onstage with Toliver, bouncing and dancing around him wildly as he crooned the hypnotizing lyrics. (The music video for “Party W ith the Boys” had more than 1.5 million views on YouTube as of Sunday morning.) He also replayed the cinematic anthem “Gemstone” from his latest album, “Octane,” multiple times.

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Still, Toliver, who was backed by background singers, a small band and orchestra, made time to play several songs off “Octane” including “Body,” “ATM,” “Excavator” and “E85” along with a handful of older cuts like “No Idea” and “Cardigan.” Toward the end of his vivacious set, he also performed his unreleased track “Clap” and “Solar Eclipse,” his collaboration with Drake off the rapper’s “Habibti” album, both of which he’s performed only a handful of times.

Fan reactions were split. While some left early, complaining that he didn’t perform enough of his catalog, others stuck around and gleefully chanted the lyrics with Toliver: “She just wanna party, wanna party with the boys.” Either way, Toliver made sure that his upcoming “Nitrous” was impossible to ignore. — Kailyn Brown

Leon Thomas performs on the Flog stage during Camp Flog Gnaw at Dodger Stadium. (Evan Schaben / For The Times)

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Leon Thomas hits all the right notes

When I interviewed Leon Thomas in December , he told me that he likes to bring an energy of “cutting heads” to his live performances.

“Sometimes I go see R&B artists live and it’s very chill,” he said, but “the school I come from is competitive.”

This was more than apparent when the singer-songwriter, who plays five instruments including bass and drums, hit the stage Saturday night. Backed by a live band, he kicked off his electric set with the self-assured “How Fast,” in which he sings “Oh Lord, I’m a visionary” before floating into several tracks off his Grammy-winning 2024 album “Mutt” including a beloved mashup of his track “Yet it is” and Floetry’s 2003 hit “Say Yes.”

There was no question if the mic was on as Thomas hit his signature vocal runs, all while ripping on his bass alongside his bandmates then hopping onto the drums. Near the end of his set, he performed his latest track, “Trophy,” a velvety slow burn made for the bedroom, further cementing himself as one of his generation’s most dynamic vocal performers. — K.B.

Lola Young performs on the Camp stage during Camp Flog Gnaw. (Evan Schaben / For The Times)

Lola Young’s return receives Flog Gnaw fanfare

Just a year ago, Lola Young canceled every tour date on her calendar and said she had to disappear. Young had suffered from mental health and substance-use issues in her past, and the pressures of sudden fame caught up to her. “I’m going away for a while. It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future,” she wrote in September 2025. “ Thank you for all the love and support. I’m so sorry to let anyone down who has bought a ticket to see me, it hurts me more than you know.”

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It must have felt amazing, then, to walk out to a sold-out Camp Flog Gnaw and see tens of thousands of fans thrilled to have her back. Young’s brash, vulnerable music sits in that exquisitely British lane between pop, rock, R&B and soulful singer-songwriter work, and the work she put in to get back to herself was evident. “D£aler,” a funny, frustrated single about cutting off the source of your struggles, was a highlight off her album “I’m Only F— Myself,” and on Saturday it had the lightness that comes from knowing you made it through. She sang strikingly pained and resonant low notes on “Post Sex Clarity” and “Spiders,” and even on those songs about confusion and desperation, she delivered them with a poise and resonance. “Messy,” her breakout hit, remains a fan favorite, but here it felt in the past tense, and all the better for it. — August Brown

Turnstile vocalist Brendan Yates leaps while drummer Daniel Fang performs behind him on the Camp stage. (Evan Schaben / For The Times)

Turnstile are the princes of P.M.A.

Last month, I saw a banger joke in response to someone criticizing Turnstile songs as three minutes of one riff while Brendan Yates yells about the power of friendship. “Yes that’s called ‘hardcore music’ and it’s what young men used to do in this country before the CIA built Adin Ross,” the fan replied . Both takes are true. Turnstile are the sort of relentlessly P.M.A. (Positive Mental Attitude) type of hardcore-adjacent band that can be life-altering or cornball. But man, the world really needs young men to be circle-pitting instead of stewing online among fetid white nationalists or sports-betting crypto grifters.

That’s why it’s hard to feel anything but delight that Turnstile has become an arena band that can kill a No. 2 slot at a festival like Flog Gnaw. Its LP “Never Enough” blended the band’s Baltimore basement-show ethos with ambitious synthscapes, clubby pulses and Police-indebted guitar textures from new guitarist Meg Mills (and won the group a couple of Grammys). The musicians are still nasty in the breakdowns and relentlessly creative rhythmically (the ever-shirtless Daniel Fang is a star in his own right), even as they’ve become the one punk band everyone but punk fans can agree on. I can’t tell if Saturday’s little between-song video montages of fans extolling the bliss of the pit were lore-building or set-padding, but no band leaves you feeling as exalted and hopeful as a Turnstile festival set, and this was no exception. — A.B.

Jane Remover keeps the late afternoon energy up

O.K., I’ll admit it. I was late to the Jane Remover set, failing to be front and center for her “Beauty Sleep” opener around 4:05 p.m. But that didn’t matter; as I ascended Vin Scully Avenue at a brisk pace, it would have been impossible to miss Remover’s unmistakable opening and the whir of the fans that came with it.

By the time I dropped by the box office and scurried over to the Flog stage, she was about a quarter of the way through her performance. Still, she maintained a level of energy that suited the crowd, who moshed relentlessly, ebbing and flowing with her screams.

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On stage, she wore all black: leather bottoms, a cropped tee adorned with safety pins, and fingerless gloves. Over the years, Remover has floated between genres, initially hyper-pop before decrying the movement. Nowadays, she’s more like digicore, perhaps, rage rap. Regardless, I’m losing track of them, and she’s still putting on a show.

— Julius Miller

2hollis makes fans lose their minds

Can you recall the moment you first began to feel old? For me, it was a couple of weeks back, at a Halloween party in Silver Lake. I caught sight of a man whose costume was highlighted by a long, draping blond wig. It was obvious to me: This is Lucius Malfoy from the Harry Potter series.

I was correct, but my fellow partygoers weren’t. As the man explained, they’d all guessed he was 2hollis. This escaped me; I’d heard the name but never put a face to it. At this year’s Flog Gnaw, I was able to do so.

One part was true. 2hollis does indeed have long, pale blond hair, which hangs just past his shoulders. On both sides of his three-tiered stage — much like a podium — were backup dancers dressed in all white. You‘d think you might hear gospel or industrial music but, no, this was something else.

“I need you to kill whoever the f— is next to you!” he screamed, as a festivalgoer cast a worried glance my way. He went on shrieking, screaming and jumping all across stage, while his dancers performed pirouettes en pointe.

I turned to the person next to me and asked, “What do you think of this?” She answered, “It’s different, but I like it.”

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And I think that’s a great synopsis of 2hollis’ essence. Hyper-pop is different now; what used to be a subgenre or anything adjacent to it is now on a huge stage, before thousands of wailing fans.

Sure, he’s faced the routine nepo-baby claims. His mother, Kathryn Frazier, is a publicist who founded the label OWSLA alongside Skrillex. His father, John Herndon, was the drummer for Tortoise. But who really cares?

The crowd certainly didn’t. They lost their minds, just as 2hollis dropped to his knees, extended a hand and issued another command: “I need you to lose your f— mind! Come on,” he said. —J.M.

Tyler, The Creator’s love-hate relationship with the crowd

Which installment of Camp Flog Gnaw is this? Tyler doesn’t know: “This might be Year 12 or 13 or 15, I lost count,” he said. “But to everybody that came out, we appreciate you so f— much, thank you so f— much.”

It’s crazy to think that Tyler has been making music since around 2007. The days of “Bastard,” “Goblin” and “Wolf” are gone, and he’s well aware of that. There’s much more melody, considerably more harmonies and a much bigger fan base than there ever was.

“Six nights at Crypto / S—, I should have did SoFi,” he rapped during an electric performance of “Tweakin’.”

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This year, he pulled out all the stops: a World War II-era bomber plane, flagmen to direct flight and an aviator outfit. He appeared in the cockpit and went straight into “St. Chroma.”

It took a bit for Tyler to hit his stride this go-around. Before weaving in and out of “VCR” and “Blow My Load,” and just after a joke about how he “loves giving head” and “has a problem,” he set up for “Sugar on My Tongue.” This is when the crowd picked up and responded to his performance, as he began spinning and shuffling onstage.

It was an altogether great show and a display of how far Tyler has come as an artist. The Hawthorne-born, three-time Grammy-winning rapper has carved out an identity for himself. On every project, he innovates — switching styles like a chameleon and pulling them off with minimal turbulence.

Still, he cracked at the audience, “I hope that set list was good enough for you complaining ass, b— a— n—... Actually, f— all of y’all, I hate all you motherf—.”

Never change, Tyler. —J.M.

Syd brings calm, cool energy at sundown

Syd has played Camp Flog Gnaw nearly every year since its founding. But after taking a break last year, the R&B singer said she’s a little “nervous and anxious” for the homecoming set. Coming off the July release of her third album, “Beard,” the L.A.-born singer delivered an equally sultry and buoyant blend of newer solo songs, and OG hits from her band, the Internet.

Between tracks, she told the crowd about how she first found herself working as a “self-taught sound engineer” from her bedroom and became a part of Odd Future, the mid-2000s L.A. rap group that birthed the festival’s founder Tyler, the Creator and many others. But with roots in genre-defining groups like Odd Future and the Internet, she said being a solo singer wasn’t something she saw for herself.

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“You never know where opportunity is going to take you,” she said onstage.

Even if she didn’t see it for herself, the crowd definitely did, forming dance circles and chanting during the buzzy chorus of “You’re the One” and the alluring “Special Affair.” The mutual love the singer had for the festival, for the crowd, full of family and fans alike, and for Los Angeles itself was felt. —Cerys Davies

Steve Lacy brings his signature silly swag

Besides a quick shout-out to LeBron James, there wasn’t much space in Steve Lacy’s Sunday night set to chat. The guitar-powered artist was determined to play as many songs as possible, from the stripped-back strums of his early-career hit “Dark Red” to the latest gaggle of songs from his newest album, “oh yeah?”

A lot has changed for the singer since he last took the Camp Flog Gnaw stage in 2018. Now, the L.A.-born musician, dressed in reflective pants and knee-high boots, is a Grammy Award-winning artist with a handful of ultra-viral pop choruses to his name.

On Sunday night, a shirtless Lacy brought his signature silly swag to the dense crowd, which was sprinkled with many teenagers dressed as Spider-Man (in reference to Lacy’s recent appearance on the latest Marvel movie soundtrack).

Between the heartfelt sincerity of “nothing” to the straightforward groove of “C U Girl,” Lacy was shining bright under a revolving disco ball light, providing the ultimate spotlight for his blunt, confessional style of songwriting.

“Let’s yearn, baby. Yearn,” he declared onstage, before playing his anthem of unrequited love “the feeling.” —C.D.

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Future is still the man

The Atlanta rapper, cloaked in a dense layer of fog, was determined to deliver his most L.A.-centric set possible, as he dedicated the entire performance to the “real California.” Besides a few lasers and pyrotechnic bursts, Future kept it simple. He breezed through snippets of his most popular tracks and features like “Good Kush and Alcohol (B— Love Me),” “Superhero (Heroes & Villains),” “Mask Off” and “Bugatti” — each one eliciting a new layer of excitement from the crowd.

To complete his dedication to the L.A.-focused set, Ty Dolla Sign came out for “Blasé” (and a heartfelt tribute to Mac Miller with “Cinderella”) while YG capped the set with “BPT” and “Hollywood.” Sexyy Red also jumped onstage to sing both “Looking for the Hoes (Ain’t My Fault)” and “Get It Sexyy.”

Sometimes it’s hard to remember how many hits and eras Future is a part of. But when he’s live and transitioning from “New Level” into “F— Up Some Commas,” it’s nearly impossible to forget. —C.D.

Listening Is Fundamental activation tests the true music heads at the fest

Camp Flog Gnaw has all the attractions you could ask for at a music festival: a highly curated artist lineup, an abundance of L.A.’s best food vendors, plus carnival rides and games with prizes. One offering that sometimes gets slept on, though, is the activations. From Red Bull to Toyota, there were a bunch of cool brand pop-ups to experience this year, but one that I made sure to stop by was Listening I s Fundamental , a music sample-recognition bingo game. For this activation founded by New York-based creative Egypt, dozens of people — there was almost always a line — made their way to the burgundy trailer across the way from the main Camp stage to test their music knowledge.

Inside the trailer, which looked like an old-school bingo hall with mirrored walls and wooden accents, Egypt guided the room like an experienced TV game-show host. Each participant was given a bingo card, which had themes like Camp Flog Gnaw alumni.

Here’s how it worked: Egypt would play a sample, and it was the participants’ job to identify which song on their card sampled that track. No hints were given, so this was strictly for the real music lovers. Once a person thought they had a bingo, they could check their answers with Egypt. If they were indeed right, they could spin the wheel to claim a prize, which included Camp Flog Gnaw merchandise. If there was a tie, they had to duel it out in a showdown and whoever got the correct answer first was the winner. (I actually won a round, and I was more excited than I expected to be.)

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Not only was the game extremely entertaining and competitive, Listening Is Fundamental gave attendees another place to share their love for music and actually talk to like-minded people. It was the perfect addition to Camp Flog Gnaw, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s featured at other music events in the near-future. — K.B.

