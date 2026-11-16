Grammy nominations snubs and surprises: Lots of love for Madonna while Harry Styles gets shut out

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From country music’s crossover hit of the century to the Spanish avant-garde, this year’s top Grammy categories stood out for being dominated by women, and the range of genres they excelled in. None came as a particular surprise individually, but in totality, records from Ella Langley, Rosalía, Raye, Olivia Rodrigo and others form a comprehensive portrait of who is defining and pushing popular music forward - and it’s not the fellas.

Still, the nominations did have some striking throughlines, both in who was left out and who did unexpectedly well. Here are some notable snubs and surprises for the 2027 nominations.

Music Raye and Rosalía will face off for the Grammys’ biggest awards The two ambitious European artists are nominated for projects that explore high-flown ideas about faith, love and family amid complicated orchestral arrangements. Beyoncé also received her 100th career nod.

SNUB: Sorry, fellas

The much-discussed Male Loneliness Crisis will continue on Grammy night. Most surprising was Harry Styles, who despite taking home the top prize for “Harry’s House” in 2023, goose-egged on its follow-up “Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.” Noah Kahan’s folk opus “The Great Divide” only earned a single nod for contemporary folk album. Drake once again declined to submit anything from his three-album deluge. Save for louche Grammy lifer Bruno Mars and a Tame Impala collaboration with Blackpink’s Jennie, the boys were pretty much smoked in the acts nominated for album, song and record categories.

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Entertainment & Arts Here’s the complete list of 2027 Grammy nominees Raye led the 2027 Grammy Award nominations and is tied with Beyoncé’s record for the most nominations in a single year by a female artist. Here’s the complete list of nominees.

SURPRISE: Country’s women dominate

More specific to country music: This is the first time in the category’s history that women won every nomination for contemporary country album. The category - previously known as country album - goes back to 1995 in its present form, with two years in the ‘60s before it. Langley will be a hard act to beat here, but whether its her or Kelsea Ballerini, Carter Faith, Megan Moroney or Kacey Musgraves, the boys are drinking Jack all by themselves.

SNUB: Generational wealth

Three prominent singer-songwriters with, let’s say, familial backgrounds that endure as topics of interest, came home sparse. Stella Lefty, whose massive hit single “Boston” became a TikTok phenomenon, did not receive a nomination — call it another loss-by-proxy for Noah Kahan. Sienna Spiro, a gorgeously-voiced throwback in the fine British tradition of regal balladry, got a new artist nod but no more for “Die On This Hill.” Meanwhile, Gracie Abrams’ “Daughter From Hell” was shut out too.

Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards in 2025 (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

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SURPRISE: Miranda Lambert, producer of the year?

The wave of “Choosin’ Texas” might carry all of its contributors to Grammy fame. Case in point - Miranda Lambert getting an unexpected nod for producer of the year, non-classical solely for her work on Ella Langley’s “Dandelion.” Every other nominee besides Noah Goldstein had at least two records in consideration, and Goldstein’s work for Rosalía’s “Lux” is an obvious production masterpiece. Whatever Lambert - an acclaimed artist and a gifted co-writer, with three Grammy wins — brought to the studio for “Dandelion,” it resonated. “Texas” co-writer Joybeth Taylor is also a near lock for something, with four songwriting nods across album, song, country song and songwriter.

SNUB: Asian pop’s flagship stars

After the Grammys inaugurated a new Asian Pop category, a move largely designed to send popular K-Pop acts home with hardware, the idea seemed to backfire. BTS bailed on submitting “Arirang” for it, with a terse announcement that “We hope our music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language.” Given that the category is largely language-based, that rules out Katseye who have a polyglot background but sing in English. Without them, the category is a grab bag of the veteran Japanese concept act Babymetal, a solo cut from Blackpink’s Lisa and less-familiar-to-mainstream-Grammy-voters acts like Ive, Kiiikiii and SB19. We’re holding out for Filipina act Bini, who were a delight at Coachella this year.

SURPRISE: Angine de Poitrine shreds expectations

What a feeling to wake up in your acid-fried polka-dot pyramid to learn that your abrasive costumed noise-rock combo is a Grammy darling. The Quebec duo Angine de Poitrine, whose antagonistic prog-shredding made them an unlikely sensation, earned nods for new artist, rock performance, rock album and alternative music performance. The rock categories are pretty strong this year, with hits from Phoebe Bridgers, NYC indie darlings Geese, Olivia Rodrigo and the Rolling Stones to contend with, so there was clearly deep support in the Academy. Can’t wait to see their red carpet outfits!

SNUB: Latin acts not named named Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio

After Bad Bunny’s era-defining year at the Gringo Grammys and the Super Bowl alike, could Latin music have an easier go at the major generalist categories? Not yet, it seems. Impactful and genre-crossing records from Coachella headliner Karol G and Venezuelan rockers Rawayana were again siloed off in Latin categories.

SURPRISE: Madonna’s confessional continues

Madonna’s in the Coachella dance tent again in 2027, but she’ll be all over the Grammys first. The grand dame of dance-pop earned four nominations this year for “Confessions II,” including pop duo/group performance, dance/electronic recording, dance pop recording and dance/electronic album (she also got a remixed recording nod). That album’s predecessor won Madge her last Grammy in a non-music-video category in 2007. Though she’s got competition from Slayyyter and Tinashe, she’ll likely take something home for this fine sequel.

SURPRISE: Don Toliver’s eclipse

Don Toliver headlined Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw this weekend, and now looks to claim Tyler’s default slot at the Grammys as the One Cool Rapper Everyone Seems to Agree On. Toliver’s been in the game for years, but with recent hits like his Drake collab “Solar Eclipse,” “Body” and “E85,” he’s become a festival headliner in his own right. He’s up for new artist, rap album, rap performance, melodic rap performance and in rap song.

